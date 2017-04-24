While Fate of the Furious is tearing through its second number one, and potential record breaking, weekend at the box office, fans of the franchise are ramping up for even more excitement. It is no secret that the on-screen chemistry between Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw has been a huge contributor to the Fast and Furious saga's ongoing success. In fact, there have been reports of the stars getting their own Fast and Furious Spin-Off. And now The Rock is teasing out more information via his Instagram. The Rock started his Monday morning by celebrating the worldwide success of Fate of the Furious.

"The #1 movie in the world, two weeks in a row. The first Hollywood movie was shot in 1910. Since then, only 29 movies have ever grossed over $1 billion at the box office. #FateOfTheFurious will be the 30th movie to cross that mark."

Dwayne Johnson goes on to thank everybody who had a hand in the film to fans around the world for the continued success of the franchise. Afterwards, The Rock teases some information regarding the spin-off directed toward Statham and the fans.

"A very very special shout out to a certain bald headed, English tea drinkin', crumpets eatin', God Save The Queen singin' suuuuuum bitch, Jason Statham. One fine day, we will give the audience what they want and fight. And it will be the greatest fight in the history of movies. We will then drink like brothers as you nurse your wounds, because I'm gonna knock your teeth so far down your throat, you're gonna have to stick a toothbrush up your ass to brush 'em. Thanks for trusting me brotha and cheers to always having fun for audience."

Furious 7 introduced fans to the explosive on-screen chemistry between The Rock and Statham. and it appears to be stronger than ever. Everyone loved the intense fight between Statham's Deckard and The Rock's Hobbs in a now legendary fight from the Furious 7 movie. It has been reported that there was a post-credit scene at the end of Fate of the Furious between the two actors that was supposed to setup a possible spin-off for Statham and The Rock, but it was apparently cut from the theatrical release because Vin Diesel didn't like what he saw after the scene was shot behind his back.

Rumors suggest that the scene between Deckard and Hobbs was not really cut, that it was actually meant to be bonus content for the home video/streaming market. Other reports point to a supposed feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel. Insiders claim that the scene was filmed without Diesel's consent, and that when he found out, he became "enraged" and demanded that the scene excised from all theatrical prints. Whatever the case may be, it looks as if the Deckard and Hobbs spin-off will more than likely be official soon.

There is an obvious demand for anything Fast Furious related at the moment. Fate of the Furious has broken the record for biggest worldwide opening box office record with $532.5 million, which was previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $529 million worldwide. And now there is a chance to beat Force Awakens to the $1 billion dollar mark in eleven days. Time will tell, but for now The Fast and Furious franchise is hotter than ever.