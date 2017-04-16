Universal's The Fate of the Furious was the only new movie getting a nationwide release this weekend, with studios avoiding competing with this blockbuster-to-be. While it did come in under expectations, the high octane sequel easily came away with a box office win with $100.1 million. The sequel marks the first installment of the franchise's final trilogy, and while it didn't debut higher than the previous installment, it proves that the franchise can still draw a crowd.

Box Office Mojo reports that The Fate of the Furious opened in 4,310 theaters for an impressive $23,244 per-screen average. While it did come in under Furious 7's franchise opening weekend record of $147.1 million, it did overperform worldwide, pulling in a massive $432.3 million from foreign territories for a worldwide total of $532.4 million. We reported last week that the film scored broke a pre-sales box office record in China, which is one of the main countries that fueled its impressive international box office run.

We reported that this action-packed sequel pulled in a pre-sales record $43.5 million, just two hours before the movie's midnight screenings kicked off. This tally easily beat China's previous pre-sales record of $14.6 million for Tsui Hark and Stephen Chow's Chinese blockbuster Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back, which debuted in January. While we don't have the opening weekend figures from China yet, this worldwide tally proves that the Fast and Furious franchise is still a force to be reckoned with at the worldwide box office, even as it comes to a close. Furious 8 marks the first installment of the final trilogy, with the last two movies arriving in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

On the heels of 2015's Furious 7, one of the fastest movies to reach $1 billion worldwide in box-office history and the sixth-biggest global title of all time, comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time, The Fate of the Furious. Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game, and the rest of the crew has been exonerated, the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage...and to bring home the man who made them a family.

The top 10 is rounded out by The Boss Baby ($15.5 million), Beauty and the Beast ($13.6 million), Smurfs: The Lost Village ($6.5 million), Going in Style ($6.3 million), Gifted ($3 million), Get Out ($2.9 million), Power Rangers ($2.8 million), The Case for Christ ($2.7 million) and Kong: Skull Island ($2.6 million). Also opening in limited release is Roadside Attractions' drama Tommy's Honour, which earned $218,920 from 167 theaters for a $1,311 per-screen average, Bleecker Street's action-adventure The Lost City of Z, which earned $112,633 from just four theaters for a $28,158 per-screen average and Sony Pictures Classic's dramatic thriller Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer, which earned $103,664 from five theaters for a $20,733 per-screen average. No box office data was released for Indican horror film 7 Witches, Abramorama's documentary Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, The Orchard's documentary Jeremiah Tower, Music Box Films' drama A Quiet Passion, Under the Milky Way's drama The Student.

