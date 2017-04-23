After setting a worldwide box office record, Universal's blockbuster The Fate of the Furious was expected to suffer a rather big second weekend drop, but still come out on top. Both predictions did in fact come true, with this high-octane blockbuster dropping a whopping 60.8%. But it still came out on top with an estimated $38.6 million. While there were five new movies arriving in theaters, two didn't even crack the top 10, and the rest barely managed to underperform.

Box Office Mojo reports that Fate of the Furious even added 19 theaters this weekend for a total theater count of 4,329, earning a decent $8,936 per-screen average. This weekend's tally brings its total up to $163.5 million domestic and a whopping $744.8 million international for a worldwide tally of $908.3 million. It's possible that it could break Star Wars: The Force Awakens' record of the fastest movie to reach $1 billion, with the Disney blockbuster taking just 12 days to accomplish that feat. If it reaches the milestone tomorrow, the Universal blockbuster would hit the mark on the 11th day, but it remains to be seen if it can take in nearly $100 million worldwide in just one day. Furious 7 took just 15 days to accomplish that feat in 2015.

The only new release that came even remotely close to Furious 8 was the Disney documentary Born in China, which opened in a distant fourth place with $5.1 million, behind Furious 8, The Boss Baby ($12.7 million) and the Disney hit Beauty and the Beast ($9.9 million), while Going in Style rounded out the top 5 with $5 million. The top 10 was rounded out by Smurfs: The Lost Village ($4.85 million) newcomer Unforgettable ($4.8 million), Gifted ($4.5 million), newcomer The Promise ($4 million) and The Lost City of Z ($2.1 million). Gifted expanded into 840 more theaters this weekend for a total theater count of 1,896, while The Lost City of Z expanded into 610 more theaters for a total of 614. Newcomer Phoenix Forgotten debuted just out of the top 10 in 11th place with $2 million while Free Fire opened in 17th place with $1.03 million.

Over the course of seven films that have successively stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and an astounding $3.9 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures' record-smashing homegrown franchise has become the studio's most-profitable and longest-running one. On social media platforms, fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. On the heels of 2015's Furious 7, one of the fastest movies to reach $1 billion worldwide in box-office history and the sixth-biggest global title of all time, comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time: The Fate of the Furious.

Also opening in limited release is IFC's documentary Citizen Jane, The Orchard's Jeremiah Tower and MUBI's The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki, with The Lost City of Z expanding to 500 theaters. Citizen Jane earned $33,760 from just two theaters for an impressive $16,880 per-screen average. Jeremiah Tower earned $24,068 from two theaters for a $12,034 per-screen average, but no box office data was released for The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki.

Looking ahead to next weekend, three new movies will debut in the last weekend of spring, before Guardians of the Galaxy 2 kicks off the summer movie season on May 5. Opening next weekend is STX Entertainment's The Circle, Pantelion's How to Be a Latin Lover and Blumhouse Tilt's Sleight. Also arriving in limited release is Gunpowder & Sky's Below Her Mouth, Well Go USA's Buster's Mal Heart, Grey Lady, Well Go USA's The Lady and Oscilloscope Pictures' One Week and a Day. Take a look the box office estimates for the weekend of April 21 below, and check back next Tuesday for the next round of predictions.