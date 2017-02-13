Love it or hate it, The Fast and the Furious franchise has become one of the most financially successful and long-running movie franchises of all-time. Though, if the box office is to be believed, quite a few people really love it. In just a couple of months, Universal will be unleashing the eighth installment of the franchise, The Fate of the Furious, and the trailers have revealed that Vin Diesel's character will be turning his back on those he loves in an act of betrayal. A new, absolutely insane but really fun fan theory suggests that this is because Dominic Toretto is a Terminator.

The theory, which even the creator knows sounds absolutely insane, comes courtesy of the YouTube channel Jim & Them. The video provides a truly staggering amount of evidence that Dom could actually be a cybernetic organism and that in Fast and Furious 8, we are going to get the big reveal. There is quite a bit to the theory, but the pillars of the argument have to do with Dom's strength, his lack of experiencing pain, his fighting style, his lack of planning and the simple fact that he doesn't die in situations where seemingly anyone else would.

The video points out that there are a couple of very human activities that Dom engages in that may lead some to instantly write it off; eating and sex. However, the theory has explanations for those as well. In an early draft of James Cameron's script for Terminator, it was explained that because the machines have organic tissue, they do actually eat. The video also cited evidence from the TV show Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, in which, Cameron who is herself a Terminator, eats chips, pizza and pancakes at different times. The theory also reasons that Dom's obsession with drinking Corona has to do with the beer being some kind of fuel for him. As for the sex, there was also a bit of evidence from The Sarah Connor Chronicles used, but it is also suggested that since Terminators are anatomically correct, they could be capable of providing pleasure.

Back in 2011, Universal was actively pursuing the rights to the Terminator franchise and was going to have Justin Lin, who directed Fast & Furious, helm the new movie. What is perhaps even more compelling is that it was reported that this was going to be something of a crossover movie and that Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and others from the Fast franchise would star in the new Terminator. Given that Fast Five came out in 2011 and that is when the franchise really adopted its totally off the rails craziness and when Dom started really exhibiting some of this strange hyper-strength, it is possible that some ideas about Dom being a Terminator just stuck around in later scripts and the writers decided they didn't need to explain it. With any other franchise, this would be much less likely. Granted, it is still unbelievably unlikely that we will actually see Dom revealed as a futuristic cybernetic robot hybrid in The Fate of the Furious.

At the moment, James Cameron is planning to produce a new Terminator movie with Deadpool director Tim Miller being eyed to direct. Since Cameron will have the rights back, there is almost no way Universal could execute this Terminator plan. That said, they could always just say he is some other form of cyborg or something along those lines that just so happens to be similar to a Terminator. Still, not overly likely. But if any franchise could get away with it, this is the one. Be sure to check out the full video for yourself below.