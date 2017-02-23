'You love me, and you are not going to shoot me!' That's that ultimatum Letty drops at Dom's feet in the new International trailer for The Fate of the Furious. This one minute clip arrives with plenty of action and big explosions, and offers a few more details about the story. Though, it's still unclear what has turned Dom against his family.

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game, with the rest of the crew being exonerated, the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape, and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage...and to bring home the man who made them a family.

It's crazy to think, but what was essentially a remake of Point Break, but with fast cars, has turned into an eight-movie, multi-billion dollar monster for Universal. Heading into The Fate of the Furious, the series is at its highest point ever. Furious 7 is currently the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time ($1.51 billion) and one of the fastest to ever hit $1 billion worldwide. It is no wonder Universal is planning to keep the series going at least through Furious 10.

Earlier this year, it was reported that The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift star Lucas Black will reprise his role as Sean Boswell in Fast 8. The actor did have a small cameo appearance in last year's Fast 7, but this report claims he has a bigger role in Fast 8, and that he also signed on for the franchise's last two movies, Fast & Furious 9 (April 19, 2019) and Fast & Furious 10 (April 2, 2021). No details have been confirmed about why he's coming back, but there are already a few theories.

Fans were quite shocked to see in the first trailer that Dominic Toretto betrayed his family, setting up Luke Hobbs to take the fall for their latest job. We also saw that Dom has aligned himself with the villainous Cipher, although why he has done so remains a mystery. We saw that the rest of Dom's team reunites to try and save their former leader, and it has already been theorized that Lucas Black's Sean Boswell could join this team to try and bring Dom back into the fold. Then again, this hasn't been confirmed, so hopefully we'll find out more official details about Sean Boswell's return.

The cast for Fast 8 includes returning stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to winner Charlize Theron, the movie will introduce series newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The movie is directed by F. Gary Gray, who most recently directed Straight Outta Compton. The movie is rumored to have a runtime of 160 minutes, making it the longest sequel in the franchise.