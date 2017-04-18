As most expected, Universal's The Fate of the Furious opened huge this weekend, with $98.7 million domestic and an all-time worldwide box office record debut of $531.9 million, just surpassing the $529 million worldwide opening weekend box office that Star Wars: The Force Awakens brought in 2015. While the movie is definitely a hit around the world, it seems that these fans were almost treated to a post-credit scene, although it was ultimately yanked by star/producer Vin Diesel. However, it's possible that this scene may be included on the Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD release later this year.

The Wrap reports that this scene is one of the casualties of the feud between stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. In this movie, former rivals Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) are teamed up together, to go after Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), with insiders claiming that this scene would have kept the banter between Luke and Deckard going. Here's what an insider had to say about this scene, which was described as a "tag" to the main story.

"They had early screenings where Johnson and Statham popped so much on-screen together that they were looking at doing a spinoff."

Insiders claim that producer Neal Moritz had filmed this post-credit scene without Vin Diesel's knowledge, but another executive producer, Samatha Vincent, Vin Diesel's sister, found out about the scene, and when Vin Diesel found out about it, he became "enraged." Vin Diesel called the studio, NBC Universal to "explosively air his grievances." This reportedly lead to the studio recalling all theatrical prints to cut the scene out. However, another insider claims that the scene was shot specifically as "bonus content" for the Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD release, and while the studio loved the scene, it was not chosen for the theatrical release, with this other insider claiming the studio thought, "the sequence would make for a better opportunity somewhere else."

No actual details about what happens in this scene were given, but if the second insider's claims are true, then perhaps this scene will see the light of day on the home video release. While production was winding down last August, Dwayne Johnson raised some eyebrows with a cryptic social media post where he called out some of his male co-stars for being "candy asses." While Dwayne Johnson never identified the subject of his rant, it has long been believed to be Vin Diesel who has been known to be difficult to work with. While the studio brushed the incident aside, this feud doesn't seem to be over by any means.

Studio reps claimed that this incident would not impact the promotion and publicity of the film, but that may not have been exactly true. After spending the first two days at CinemaCon promoting Sony's Jumanji and Paramount's Baywatch, Dwayne Johnson left the convention before Universal brought out several of its The Fate of the Furious stars, including Vin Diesel. There were reports that both stars were being kept separated during the press tour, but it doesn't seem that this feud has affect its box office performance, after The Fate of the Furious' record-breaking opening weekend. Universal hasn't confirmed yet when The Fate of the Furious will be released on Blu-ray or DVD yet, or if this post-credits tag will be featured on the home video release yet.