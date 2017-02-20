It may be a little hard to believe, but the eighth movie in The Fast and the Furious franchise will be coming out in a little under two months. Somehow, Universal has turned a couple of movies about good looking people, fast cars and crime into one of the most successful and long-running franchises ever. The upcoming installment, The Fate of the Furious, is going to be a massive movie in more ways than one. Not only will it be big on action and spectacle, but the movie is reportedly going to be nearly three hours long.

IMDB recently updated The Fate of the Furious movie page and now has the movie listed with a reported run time of 160 minutes. Yes, if this new information is true, Fast and Furious 8 is going to be by far the longest movie in the franchise and one of the more lengthy movies to be released in recent memory. Just for reference, that would make it just a minute shorter than Martin Scorcese's religious drama Silence, which clocked in at 161 minutes. Also for the sake of comparison, the theatrical version of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice also had a longer than average run time of 151 minutes, but even that was shorter than what is being promised here. In case you're wondering what on Earth the movie could possibly warrant a nearly three-hour runtime, here is the official synopsis for The Fate of the Furious.

"Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game and the rest of the crew has been exonerated the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage...and to bring home the man who made them a family."

As far as The Fast and the Furious franchise goes, the previous entry Furious 7 clocked in at two hours and 17 minutes, which is still long but a little more doable. That extra 23 minutes that The Fate of the Furious is demanding from audiences is really going to make it tough not to take at least one bathroom break. Perhaps Universal should consider having an intermission? Assuming that this reported runtime is accurate, that is. Another issue that is worth considering is that a longer runtime for a movie does make it a little harder to squeeze in more showings at movie theaters, so that could have some impact on the box office for Fast and the Furious 8. Considering that the series has grossed a grand total of $3.89 billion to date, the studio is surely hoping to squeeze every dollar they can out of Dom and his loveable crime family.

The cast for The Fate of the Furious includes returning stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. The movie is also bringing in newcomers Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The movie is directed by F. Gary Gray, who most recently directed Straight Outta Compton. The Fate of the Furious is set to hit theaters on April 14. If you're planning on seeing it opening weekend, be prepared to settle in for a long ride.