'For him it's family, for me, it's personal.' Those are the immortal words spoken by Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs in a new teaser photo for the big Fate of the Furious game day spot airing during this Sunday's Super Bowl. The Rock has confirmed that a new trailer will debut. And better yet, if you're not into watching the game, he makes it clear exactly when you can see this exciting TV spot.

Well, he doesn't give an exact air time. But we know from a new photo The Rock shared on Instagram that this all-new trailer will be arriving during the second quarter of the game. Dwayne Johnson had this to say about the impending footage.

"Just watched our trailer that'll air during the SUPER BOWL. Fire. Very strong. Universal did a tremendous job and during the 2nd quarter, you'll see for yourself. Get your popcorn ready... 'cause daddy's gotta go to work."

The Rock doesn't stop there. Apparently, there will also be a new Baywatch trailer dropping during the Super Bowl. The Rock also teases this on Instagram. Along with a new video, about which he says this.

"In honor of our big #BAYWATCH SUPER BOWL spot, I proudly give you our NEW team member and captain one of one of our sexiest divisions of our beach,#GronkWatch. The beach will never be the same!"

So, as you can see, tomorrow's Super Bowl game will be quite heavy with The Rock promoting not just one but two movies with both The Fate of the Furious and Baywatch. In yet another post, Johnson had this to say about how much it means to him to have so much The Rock debuting during the big game.

"Despite me being the only SOB wearing sneakers on the beach, it's still very cool to have TWO movie trailers air during the SUPER BOWL this Sunday - BAYWATCH and FAST & FURIOUS. As a kid I'd get so hyped to see the cool movie spots play during the commercials. Well, I'm still a big ass kid who gets hyped and this kind of stuff never gets old. Grateful. Now ZOOM IN @thejonbass's right leg to get a fun glimpse of his Dangling Fury. Avengers of the beach and dysfunctional Welcome to BAYWATCH Enjoy the game!"

F8 of the Furious will pick right back up where Furious 7 left off. Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game-and the rest of the crew has been exonerated-the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage...And to bring home the man who made them a family.