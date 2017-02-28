'Never give up on Family.' That's the tagline for the latest Fast and Furious sequel The Fate of the Furious. And Dom's fate is certainly in question as he turns his back on his fast family in this latest high speed adventure. The new poster just debuted online. F8 is coming fast, and you'll be able to see it in theaters April 14.

On the heels of 2015's Furious 7, one of the fastest movies to reach $1 billion worldwide in box-office history and the sixth-biggest global title of all time, comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time: The Fate of the Furious.

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game, and the rest of the crew has been exonerated, the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage...and to bring home the man who made them a family.

For The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel.

It was revealed earlier this year that The Fate of the Furious will have a 160 minute runtime. For those fans who find math a little hard, that's three hours, making this latest sequel a true epic. It will be the longest movie in the franchise thus far, and will pack in twice as much bang for the buck. We already know the movie is bringing one of the biggest explosions ever seen on screen. We're also going to see some innovative car chases, and a few stunts never before imagined. However you want to paint it, this thing glitters like a bass boat colored Chevy Malibu, and it will be one of the summer's biggest blockbuster hits, even if it arrives a little earlier than those hot days ahead.

Take a look at the all-new poster, which is a little more colorful than the previous one that arrived a few weeks ago. With this latest poster coming from Universal, we imagine a new trailer will come in quick behind it doing that old Tokyo Drift into our hearts and souls. Take a look.