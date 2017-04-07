Last summer, it was confirmed that Oscar winner Helen Mirren has been cast in The Fate of the Furious, although the actress revealed that, despite her impressive driving skills, which have been showcased on the U.K. series Top Gear in the past, she won't be getting behind the wheel in this movie. A few months ago, it was finally confirmed that Helen Mirren is portraying the mother of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), and we get a brief glimpse at their mother-son dynamic in a new TV spot from Universal Pictures. If that wasn't enough, the studio has also released a new behind-the-scenes preview that gives fans a closer look at their intense New York City shoot.

The new TV spot from Universal Pictures begins with a scene where Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto has a meeting with Helen Mirren's unnamed character, who tells Dom that she has a feeling he's about to suggest something "very wicked." Unfortunately, we don't get to see what Dom may or may not have suggested, with the 15-second spot filled with brief shots of other characters such as Michelle Rodriguez's Letty, Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, who's seen at the end of this video getting a playful slap from his mother, with Helen Mirren ending the video by stating, "That's my boy."

While Universal Pictures has confirmed that Fast & Furious 8 will be the beginning of the end for this franchise, meaning it will be the first movie to kick off the final trilogy, it remains to be seen who will be a part of the last two movies. Helen Mirren's casting came after the Oscar-winning actress revealed in an interview that she wants to play a "mad driver" in a Fast & Furious movie. Now that she has been established as Deckard Shaw's mother, it's certainly possible that she could return in either Fast & Furious 9 (April 19, 2019) or the franchise finale Fast & Furious 10 (April 2, 2021), along with the rest of this growing ensemble.

Before Furious 7 even hit theaters in 2015, Vin Diesel confirmed that Fast 8 will be set in New York City, marking the first time this franchise has come to the Big Apple. The franchise started out in Los Angeles with 2001's The Fast and the Furious, with 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious shifting the action to Miami. 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift was set in Tokyo, with 2009's Fast & Furious taking place in Panama, 2011's Fast Five shifting the action to Brazil, 2013's Fast & Furious 6 heading to London and 2015's Furious 7 returning to Los Angeles, with stops in Tokyo and Abu Dhabi along the way. This new preview offers some behind-the-scenes footage that showcases some of the car chase scenes in New York, which hit a number of Big Apple landmarks such as Times Square, and many more.

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game, and the rest of the crew has been exonerated, the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage...and to bring home the man who made them a family. For The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel. Take a look at these new videos to get ready for The Fate of the Furious below.