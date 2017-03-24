The Fast and the Furious franchise has been, not only one of Universal's most bankable franchises, but one of the most bankable franchises in history. Period. That legacy is looking to continue with The Fate of the Furious next month. Early tracking now has the eighth installment of the franchise pegged for a huge $110 million opening weekend. And judging from the latest crazy clip, which has Dom driving a flaming car through Cuba, this sequel isn't going to slow down for a minute.

According to The Wrap, The Fate of the Furious should pull in between $110-$120 million on its opening weekend. That would give it the second best debut of 2017, only trailing Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast. In terms of the overall franchise, it wouldn't be anywhere near the best debut for a Fast & Furious movie. Fast and the Furious 6 made $135 million on its opening weekend back in 2013 and Furious 7 pulled in a truly staggering $191 million in 2015. So, while $120 million would be generally impressive, it won't be a record setter for the Fast franchise. Here is the official synopsis for Fast 8.

"Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game and the rest of the crew has been exonerated the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage...and to bring home the man who made them a family."

In addition to the potential big opening weekend box office, we also have a new clip from The Fate of the Furious to look at. Admittedly, even by The Fast and the Furious standards, this clip goes way over the top. We see Dom racing in what looks to be a pretty old, yet suspiciously fast car, in the streets against someone who doesn't appear to want him to be alive anymore. A familiar scenario for the franchise. Things get really wacky when this old car that has no business being this fast completely catches fire and, somehow, Dom is able to keep it on the road and stay in the game. There isn't a lot of context provided for this completely ridiculous scene but, given what these movies have become, we don't really need any.

The cast for The Fate of the Furious includes returning stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to winner Charlize Theron, the movie will introduce series newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The movie is directed by F. Gary Gray, who most recently directed Straight Outta Compton. You can check out the new clip from the movie for yourself below.