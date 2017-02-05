Yesterday, The Rock teased us all by saying that he had seen the new trailer for The Fate of the Furious that Universal prepared for the Super Bowl. In an Instagram post, he said "Just watched our trailer that'll air during the Super Bowl. Fire. Very strong. Universal did a tremendous job and during the 2nd quarter, you'll see for yourself. Get your popcorn ready... 'cause daddy's gotta go to work." Well, now we can all see it, because the trailer has made its way online.

Universal decided it was a good idea to spend a few million dollars in order to promote The Fate of the Furious during the Super Bowl with this new spot, and why not? They have the most bankable star in the world right now with Dwayne Johnson and given how unbelievably successful Furious 7 was, audiences are sure to be excited that a new installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise is on the way. This new video offers us our first new look at the movie since the first trailer dropped a couple of months ago. Here is the official synopsis for The Fate of the Furious.

"Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game and the rest of the crew has been exonerated the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage...and to bring home the man who made them a family."

The first trailer for Fast 8 wound up shattering the record for most trailer views in a single day, so there is clearly a lot of excitement heading into this new entry. Somehow, Universal has managed to turn a simple movie about cars that was essentially a remake of Point Break into one of the most financially successful franchises of all-time. Luckily, Fast and the Furious fans won't have to wait all that long to see Dom and the gang back on the big screen, because The Fate of the Furious is set to hit theaters on April 14.

The cast for The Fate of the Furious includes returning stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Charlize Theron, the movie will introduce series newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The movie is directed by F. Gary Gray, who most recently directed Straight Outta Compton. Be sure to check out the new Super Bowl trailer for The Fate of the Furious for yourself below.