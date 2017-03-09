Charlize Theron unleashes her version of High Tech terrorism in the latest sneak peek at The Fast of the Furious. This incredibly insane footage has the big bad villain controlling every car on the planet from a remote control device, and it's batshit crazy. If you thought they couldn't take the Fast franchise to new heights, this latest teaser certainly proves all of us very wrong!

With the release date just a little over a month away, Universal Pictures is getting ready to put the pedal to the metal when it comes to the marketing for The Fate of the Furious. They probably already have sealed the deal when it comes to getting audiences on board with yet another installment of the action-packed saga. But why not put out another trailer just to be sure? That is exactly what they have done and we now have even more footage from Fast 8 to get our blood pumping before the movie arrives.

The official Fast & Furious Twitter announced yesterday that this new trailer would be arriving online today. This is the first new footage we have seen since the Super Bowl spot, which packed a lot of action into a relatively short timeframe. This video on the other hand, still packs a lot in, but is most definitely a full trailer and could very well be the last one we see before Fast 8 arrives in theaters. At this point, it is hard to imagine they could throw any more action at us without giving the whole movie away, but with this franchise, you never know. Especially considering the movie clocks in at an epic 3 hours. Here is the official synopsis for The Fate of the Furious.

"Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game and the rest of the crew has been exonerated the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage...and to bring home the man who made them a family."

Expectations will be high on all fronts with this latest entry in The Fast and the Furious franchise. For one, Furious 7 was very well received by the fanbase and grossed a staggering $1.5 billion at the box office. We are going to be seeing Dom turn on his family and a submarine involved in a car chase, so how can it not be great? It is at the very least undeniably impressive that F8 has blossomed into something that warrants an eighth installment.

The cast for The Fate of the Furious includes returning stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. The movie is also bringing in newcomers Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The movie is directed by F. Gary Gray, who most recently directed Straight Outta Compton. The Fate of the Furious is set to hit theaters on April 14. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for yourself, and then head over to the Fast and the Furious Timeline Tuner for even more fun.