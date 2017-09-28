Perhaps you haven't heard of Father Figures? That's because when the first trailer dropped more than a year ago, it was called Bastards. The team behind this comedy wised up, changing the title and giving you some time to forget. Now, they have cobbled together a new trailer, for better or worse, and here we are.

Arriving from Warner Bros. and Alcon Entertainment, the latest footage from Father Figures promises a Christmas comedy that will bring you back home. The movie opens on December 22, and it stars two heavy weights in the genre who've not been so busy lately. The movie teams the great Ed Helms with the always welcome Owen Wilson for the right amount of charm. It doesn't really matter how good or bad the script is, these guys will probably carry the material pretty far on their own.

Wilson and Helms play Kyle and Peter Reynolds, brothers whose eccentric mother raised them to believe their father had died when they were young. When they discover this to be a lie, they set out together to find their real father, and end up learning more about their mother than they probably ever wanted to know.

Father Figures features a stellar ensemble cast that is backed up by J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) with Bill Irwin (Rachel Getting Married), comedian Katt Williams, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-actor Terry Bradshaw, Ving Rhames (the Mission Impossible films), Harry Shearer (The Simpsons), and Oscar nominee June Squibb (Nebraska) all bringing their A game. But wait, that's not all!

Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter) is back in a comedy movie, giving one of his most hilarious performances in years. And then, to top it all off, Oscar nominee Glenn Close (Albert Nobbs, Guardians of the Galaxy) arrives as the twins' mother. And you can't get better than that. Don't even tell us you can, because we won't believe you.

Veteran cinematographer Lawrence Sher (The Hangover films) is directing Father Figures from a screenplay by Justin Malen. Malen was on the holiday scene last year with the cult favorite Office Christmas Party. Which definitely has legs as a new Yuletide favorite for those who like a little bit of rum in their eggnog. Father Figures may serve as the perfect companion piece to that movie if your in the mood for a comedy double feature this Holiday season.

The movie was produced by Academy Award nominee Ivan Reitman, yes, the guy who directed Ghostbusters, along with Ali Bell (Draft Day), and Academy Award nominees Broderick Johnson and Andrew A. Kosove (The Blindside). Serving as executive producers were Tom Pollock, Scott Parish, Chris Cowles, Chris Fenton, and Timothy M. Bourne. Take a look at the latest trailer thanks to Warner Bros. UK Youtube Channel. We're sure you'll get a kick out of it.