Don't judge a bull by its cover. 20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios have released a new trailer and big news about Ferdinand. Nick Jonas has written an original song titled "Home" for the film, and Peyton Manning and Juanes have rounded out the exciting all-star cast alongside John Cena as Ferdinand, as well as Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raul Esparza, Karla Martinez, and Miguel Angel Sylvester.

Along with the trailer, 20th Century Fox has released the first image of Peyton Manning's character, Guapo the Bull. Guapo acts like he's brimming with confidence but under that brash exterior, he's really a bundle of nerves! Thanks to Ferdinand, he learns to overcome his self-doubt. We also have an image of Nick Jonas alongside the title character that you can check out below the trailer. The original song Nick Jonas wrote, entitled "Home," will be released next month, so keep an eye out for that.

Inspired by the beloved book "The Story of Ferdinand" by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, Ferdinand tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can't judge a bull by its cover. From Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of "Rio" and inspired by the beloved book "The Story of Ferdinand" by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, "Ferdinand" is a heartwarming animated comedy adventure with an all-star cast.

20th Century Fox has handed out a December 15, 2017 release date for this animated adaptation, making this the only movie that will go up against what will likely be the biggest movie of the year, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. While that may be a death sentence for most movies, Ferdinand is going after a much different audience, which may bode well for the movie. In 2015, the Universal Pictures comedy Sisters, starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, went up against Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which broke nearly every box office record during its run. Still, despite The Force Aweakens' dominance, Sisters still pulled in $87 million domestic and $105 million worldwide. Last year, Warner Bros. Collateral Beauty also had some modest success going against Rogue One, earning $31 million domestic and $88 million worldwide from a $36 million budget.

After a successful career in the NFL, Peyton Manning will have his feature film debut with Ferdinand, although he previously appeared as a guest star last season on an episode of ABC's Modern Family, and he voiced himself in an episode of The Simpsons back in 2009. As far as the other new voice cast member Juanes, nothing has been revealed about his character, but it wouldn't be surprising if he contributed a song as well, since he's best known as a beloved Latino singer, winning 12 Latin Grammy Awards between 2001 and 2005. Take a look at the latest trailer for Ferdinand, along with the new image of Guapo the Bull and Nick Jonas alongside the title character.