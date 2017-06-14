20th Century Fox has released a new trailer and poster for Ferdinand, starring the voice of WWE Superstar John Cena. This upcoming animated adventure is inspired by the beloved book "The Story of Ferdinand" by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, arriving in theaters nationwide on December 15. The studio has also released a new poster, which showcases the title character and the young girl who has taken care of him his whole life, along with the tagline "Built to Fight, Born to Love." We also have new photos that give us a better look at more of these colorful characters.

Ferdinand tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can't judge a bull by its cover. From Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of Rio, Ferdinand is a heartwarming animated comedy adventure from 20th Century Fox.

The voice cast is lead by John Cena and also includes a diverse array of international stars. The cast is rounded out by Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza, Karla Martínez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre. Carlos Saldanha directs from a script by Jordan Roberts (Big Hero 6), based on Munro Leaf's iconic book. It will be interesting to see how this animated adventure fares at the box office at the end of the year, especially considering its competition.

Ferdinand has the distinction of being the only movie to go up against Disney's highly-anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi when they both arrive in theaters December 15. This animated comedy was originally set to hit theaters on July 21, where it would have faced some more stiff competition, going up against Warner Bros.' Dunkirk, STX Entertainment's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Universal's Girls Trip. While both will certainly prove to be big weekends at the box office, it will be fun to see how Ferdinand fares amongst family audiences, when going up against a surefire global blockbuster like Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It's worth noting that the Universal comedy Sisters, starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, managed to pull in $87 million domestic and $105 million worldwide in 2015, while opening against Star Wars: The Last Jedi. However, last year, Warner Bros. put the drama Collateral Beauty against Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which proved to be a bad decision, since the movie took in just $31 million domestic and $88.2 million worldwide, despite featuring an all-star cast including Will Smith, Edward Norton, Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet and more. Take a look at the new trailer, poster and photos for Ferdinand below.