Earlier this month, Universal Pictures released a new extended trailer for their highly-anticipated sequel Fifty Shades Darker, which included parts of the movie's theme song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," performed by Taylor Swift and former One Direction singer Zayn. The full song debuted as a single on New Year's Eve, and today the full music video debuted, which doesn't feature any footage from Fifty Shades Darker, but is clearly inspired by several stylistic elements from this sexually-charged franchise. This track will be featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which will be available from Republic Records on the same day as the film hits theaters, on February 10.

The song debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart in the sixth spot after its New Year's Eve debut, and it's currently in the eighth spot on the chart. Zayn posted this music video on his YouTube channel, which already has nearly 3 million views since it dropped at midnight last night. This video could very well help push this single further up the singles charts, and help pre-sales of the soundtrack. The song was written specifically for the film by Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew, with Antonoff producing the track.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker, the second chapter based on the worldwide bestselling Fifty Shades phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015's blockbuster film that grossed more than $560 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine's Day and invites you to slip into something a shade darker. 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey debuted with a Valentine's Day and February record of $85.1 million, en route to $166.1 million domestic and $571 million worldwide, from a $40 million budget. The movie's opening weekend record was shattered earlier this year, when the R-rated Deadpool opened with $132.4 million. We'll have to see if Fifty Shades Darker can reclaim its February box office records when it debuts on February 10.

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian's past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together. Also returning from Fifty Shades of Grey are Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Victor Rasuk, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, who are joined for the first time by Oscar winner Kim Basinger, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson.

Fifty Shades Darker is directed by James Foley (Fear, House of Cards) and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the culture-spanning blockbuster series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the novel by James. Take a look at this new music video below, as we get closer and closer to the February 10 release of Fifty Shades Darker, which will go up against John Wick Chapter Two and The LEGO Batman Movie in what's shaping up to be a big box office showdown.