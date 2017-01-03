The Fifty Shades Darker extended trailer has arrived. And it featuring "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)", a new song by Zayn and Taylor Swift. The two musicians have teamed up for this soundtrack exclusive. And you can watch as it helps expose more secrets and lies in the lives of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steel.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker, the second chapter based on the worldwide bestselling Fifty Shades phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015's blockbuster film that grossed more than $560 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine's Day and invites you to slip into something a shade darker.

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian's past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together. Also returning from Fifty Shades of Grey are Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Victor Rasuk, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, who are joined for the first time by Oscar winner Kim Basinger, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson.

Fifty Shades Darker is directed by James Foley (Fear, House of Cards) and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the culture-spanning blockbuster series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the novel by James. The movie is produced by Michael De Luca, E L James, Dana Brunetti, and Marcus Viscidi.

Tickets for Fifty Shades Darker are already on sale, with pre-sales starting in late 2016. With tickets going on sale more than two full months before its release, this scintillating sequel will take this franchise to new heights at the box office. Tickets for Fifty Shades of Grey didn't go on sale until January 11, 2015, a full month before the February 13 release date, which became one of Fandango's top movies in R-rated pre-sales. Fifty Shades of Grey, which introduced Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey and Dakota Fanning as Anastasia Steele, debuted with a Valentine's Day and February record of $85.1 million, en route to $166.1 million domestic and $571 million worldwide, from a $40 million budget. The movie's opening weekend record was shattered earlier this year, when the R-rated Deadpool opened with $132.4 million.

The second chapter in the Fifty Shades phenomenon from Universal Pictures invites you to slip into something a shade darker with this latest trailer. This upcoming sequel will go up against Lionsgate's action sequel John Wick: Chapter Two and Warner Bros.' animated spin-off The LEGO Batman Movie. Courtesy of Lionsgate, check out the latest footage along with a few other special treats. This will be an affair to remember for decades to come.