If you're looking for an erotic, steamy movie to ignite some romance this Valentine's Day, Fifty Shades Darker might just do the trick. The second installment in the Fifty Shades trilogy arrives on February 10. And if we had to guess by this first clip released, there won't be a dry seat in the house come two weekends from now.

Universal Pictures released this latest clip from Fifty Shades Darker. And if it doesn't get your heart racing, you might want to check and see if you have a pulse at all. It's pure sexual tension and almost too steamy for general audiences. Not much is shown, but quite a lot is implied. Aptly enough, this first clip is titled 'Date Night'.

Christian Grey and Ana Steele have gone out for a fancy dinner in light of recent events that have kept them apart for a short spell. Christian, ever the sly goose, convinces Anastasia to remove her panties before they've even had a chance to order. She does just that in the crowded restaurant, careful for no one to see. As that lacy underwear hits the ground, Mr. Grey calls, 'Check, please!'

But the sexy fun doesn't end there. The duo next enter a crowded elevator. Christian and Ana are all the way in the back. Grey pretends to tie his shoe, slowly raising up with his hand on Steele's thigh. He brings his hand up under her skirt, and the face that Ana gives is, well, you'll get the drift of where all this is going quite soon enough. Let's just say you don't want to watch this movie without a date at your side, or a box of Kleenex. Which ever is easiest for you to come by.

In Fifty Shades of Darker, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. This is the second chapter based on the worldwide bestselling Fifty Shades phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015's blockbuster film that grossed more than $560 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine's Day and invites you to slip into something a shade darker.

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian's past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

Also returning from Fifty Shades of Grey are Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Victor Rasuk, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, who are joined for the first time by Oscar winner Kim Basinger, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson.

Fifty Shades Darker is directed by James Foley (Fear, House of Cards) and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the culture-spanning blockbuster series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the novel by James. Take a look at the first erotically charged clip thanks to Youtube and Universal.