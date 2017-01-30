With less than two weeks left until Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters, anticipation is higher than ever for this erotic sequel. Over the weekend, a new Fifty Shades Darker clip showed how naughty Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) have become. Today, we have a new sneak peek with footage and interviews that delve deep inside this iconic romance. We hear from stars Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, new cast members such as Bella Heathcote (Leila), Eric Johnson (Jack Hyde), author E.L. James, and director James Foley.

This two-minute video debuted on Twitter this morning, with Dakota Johnson revealing that the first film, 2015's blockbuster Fifty Shades of Grey, served as an "awakening," with this second film becoming more intricate and suspenseful. Jamie Dornan adds that his character Christian Grey realizes he needs Ana back in his life, with Ana firmly demanding that this time, there can't be any more punishments, rules or secrets! Author E.L. James goes onto discuss the new characters, and we hear from Bella Heathcote, whose troubled character Leila poses quite a dangerous threat to this couple. Eric Johnson also arrives to talk about his character, Ana's new boss Jack Hyde, who poses a much different threat of his own.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker, the second chapter based on the worldwide bestselling Fifty Shades phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015's blockbuster film that grossed more than $560 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine's Day and invites you to slip into something a shade darker. When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian's past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

Also returning from Fifty Shades of Grey are Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, who are joined for the first time by Oscar winner Kim Basinger, Hugh Dancy, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson. Fifty Shades Darker is directed by James Foley (Fear, House of Cards) and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E.L. James, the creator of the culture-spanning blockbuster series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the book by James.

Fifty Shades Darker will have its work cut out for it at the box office, opening on February 10 against two highly-anticipated movies, Lionsgate's action sequel John Wick and Warner Bros.' The LEGO Batman Movie. Fifty Shades of Grey set a box office record in 2015 for the highest February opening weekend with $85.1 million, although that record was shattered last year by another R-rated movie, 20th Century Fox's Deadpool, which opened with a massive $132.4 million opening weekend. While we'll have to wait and see if Fifty Shades Darker can reclaim its February box office crown, take a look at this new preview below.