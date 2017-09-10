Universal has released the first teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, which is the third and final installment of the series. The three movies are all based off of author E.L. James Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy and it's finally coming to a close on Valentine's Day 2018, for better or for worse. The new teaser, not to be confused with the 18-second post-credit that played after Fifty Shades Darker, steps up the melodrama a notch even further than the previous 2 installments, which didn't seem possible, but it appears that they've pulled off the unthinkable here.

The new teaser for Fifty Shades Freed comes to us via the official Fifty Shades YouTube channel and begins with the marriage between Anastasia and Christian Jamie Dornan) and quickly goes into flashes of sex, guns, violence, wealth, honeymoon, abs, bikinis, a knife to the throat, and some dialogue. There's a lot packed into the 1-minute long clip, but it also leaves a lot of the rich storyline out. A full trailer will be released in November this year to really hype up the final installment in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy.

The new teaser trailer and a poster were released today for Anastasia's fictional birthday, which just so happens to be today. The new poster shows a full body shot of Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) in her wedding dress, standing on a balcony, and looking behind to the camera. The caption reads: "Mrs. Grey Will See You Now." The movie was directed by James Foley (Fear, Fifty Shades Darker) with a screenplay by Niall Leonard and will be released on Valentine's Day 2018.

Though the 50 Shades movies get savaged by critics, they have all been a financial success at the box office. 50 Shades Darker came out and made $378 million dollars worldwide off of an I initial $55 million-dollar budget. Many have criticized the adaptations, but feel that the movies can stand on their own, away from the books, to be decent-at-best movies. It doesn't really matter what the critics are going to say about it because people are already hyped for it as quick glance at comments section on YouTube proves. Like it or not, the 50 Shades trilogy brings in some decent box office money to show off some sanitized BDSM scenes.

If 50 Shades Freed, which was filmed right after Darker and also directed by James Foley, stays true to the book, get ready for an exciting group trip to Aspen, a romantic proposal, more Jack Hyde and his anger, some dark stuff goes down, and a kidnapping. In other words, fans of the books and the movies are going to have an excellent time this Valentine's Day. The full trailer for Fifty Shades Freed will debut in November, but in the meantime, you can check out the brand-new teaser trailer to get you hyped up and prepared for the final installment in the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy.