Hayden Christensen only has one shot to save his son's life in the new trailer and poster for First Kill with Bruce Willis. This action-thriller is the latest from director Steven C. Miller, who recently wrapped production on the highly-anticipated Escape Plan 2: Hades, starring another big screen icon, Sylvester Stallone. First Kill actually marks the third collaboration between Steven C. Miller and Bruce Willis, following 2015's Extraction and last year's Marauders.

Lionsgate debuted the first trailer today, along with the poster which features both Hayden Christensen and Bruce Willis. In order to reconnect with his son Danny (Ty Shelton), big shot Wall Street broker Will (Hayden Christensen) takes his family on a hunting trip to the cabin where he grew up. While out hunting with Danny, the trip takes a deadly turn when they stumble upon several robbers and witness the murder of one of the criminals.

After becoming entangled in a bank heist gone bad that results in the kidnapping of Danny, Will is forced to help the kidnappers evade the police chief (Bruce Willis) and recover the stolen loot in exchange for his son's life. The supporting cast includes Megan Leonard as Will's wife Laura, Gethin Anthony as Levi Barrett, the man who kidnaps Will's son Danny, along with Tyler Jon Olson as Tom and Shea Buckner as Charlie. Lionsgate has set a July 21 release date for First Kill, which will go up against Paramount's Dunkirk, Universal's Girls Trip and STX Entertainment's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Since this film will also be released on VOD the same day, it most likely will not get a wide theatrical release, but that has yet to be confirmed.

This action thriller also marks the fourth collaboration between director Steven C. Miller and producers Randall Emmett and George Furla. They first started working together on 2015's Extraction, which starred Bruce Willis and Kellan Lutz, before reuniting with last year's Marauders, with Bruce Willis, Dave Bautista and Christopher Meloni, and this year's Arsenal, starring Nicolas Cage, John Cusack and Adrien Grenier. They are also also producing the director's next two films, Escape Plan 2: Hades, which is currently in post-production, and Escape Plan 3, which has already been given the green light, with Sylvester Stallone returning to star.

Bruce Willis will next be seen in Once Upon a Time in Venice, which hits theaters next weekend and reunites the actor with Cop Out writers Mark Cullen and Robb Cullen, who also direct. He also stars as Paul Kersey in director Eli Roth's Death Wish remake, which doesn't have a release date at this time, but is expected to arrive in theaters at some point this year. He will also return to the Unbreakable universe with director M. Night Shyamalan for a new film entitled Glass, which is a follow-up to both Unbreakable and this year's hit thriller Split, where the actor made a surprise cameo during a post-credit sequence. Take a look at the first trailer and poster for First Kill below.