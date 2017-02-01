Warner Bros. has already released two Fist Fight trailers, which were suitable for all ages, but the studio has saved the best for last. Warner Bros. has released an outrageous red band trailer, which doesn't feature any nudity, but does feature a generous amount of R-rated language from stars Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell and much more. We also get a better look at how disrespectful the students really are at this school, and how dysfunctional the teachers are.

Ice Cube and Charlie Day star as high school teachers prepared to solve their differences the hard way. On the last day of the school year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst outrageous senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that are putting his job on the line just as his wife is expecting their second baby. But things go from bad to worse when Campbell crosses the school's toughest and most feared teacher, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), causing Strickland to be fired.

To Campbell's shock, not to mention utter terror, Strickland responds by challenging him to a fist fight after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire as Campbell takes ever more desperate measures to avoid getting the crap beaten out of him. But if he actually shows up and throws down, it may end up being the very thing this school, and Andy Campbell, needed. The supporting cast includes Tracy Morgan, in his first movie since nearly dying in a horrific car crash in 2014, along with Dean Norris, Jillian Bell, Christina Hendricks, Dennis Haysbert, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Kumail Nanjiani

The trailer debuted on Warner Bros. YouTube, which includes a hilarious reference to Ice Cube's past as a founding member of the iconic rap group N.W.A.. We've seen in previous trailers that Ice Cube's Ron Strickland gets so fed up with his students that he takes an axe to one of the desks, which leads to the campus police intervening, with Charlie Day's Andy Campbell asking for them to arrest him. When asked to respond to these charges, Ice Cube's Ron Strickland simply replies, "F--k the police," the title of N.W.A.'s iconic song written by Ice Cube and M.C. Ren.

Richie Keen directs from a screenplay by Van Robichaux & Evan Susser (Funny or Die's What's Going On? With Mike Mitchell), story by Van Robichaux & Evan Susser and Max Greenfield. Fist Fight is produced by Shawn Levy, Max Greenfield, John Rickard, and Dan Cohen. Serving as executive producers are Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Samuel J. Brown, Dave Neustadter, Charlie Day, Ice Cube, Marty P. Ewing, Billy Rosenberg, and Bruce Berman. Fist Fight will hit theaters on February 17, going up against Universal's The Great Wall starring Matt Damon and 20th Century Fox's A Cure For Wellness. Take a look at this new red band trailer below, but only if you're over the age of 18.