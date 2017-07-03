Back in March, Scott Cawthon, creator of the Five Nights at Freddy's video game series, teased that the long-gestating Five Nights at Freddy's movie is now happening at Blumhouse, and it seems we may get this movie before the next installment of the game. Scott Cawthon released a lengthy statement on Steam, where he revealed that the project he has been teasing for the past month was in fact Five Nights at Freddy's 6, but now he's cancelling the project altogether. Here's the first half of Scott Cawthon's statement below.

"Hey guys, I wanted to give you all an update on a project of mine. For the last month or so I've been dropping hints about a new game; and it's true that I'd been working on one (call it FNaF 6 if you'd like.) But after forcing myself to keep working on it day after day, I realized something, I just don't want to work on this. With each game's release, I think the expectations get higher and higher for the next, and rightfully so. Each game SHOULD be better than the last! But that pressure starts to mount, and I fear that I've been neglecting other things in my life for the sake of trying to keep up with those mounting expectations. So, after giving this a lot of thought; I've decided that I'm going to stop working on it. I'm not going to reveal anything else about what the game was, and I've asked other people involved to never divulge anything either. It's just not going to be talked about."

The video game developer's statement on Steam also mentions that the video game adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's is still in "amazing hands" at Blumhouse. The adaptation was originally set up at Warner Bros. in April 2015, with Gil Kenan (Poltergeist) coming aboard to direct in July 2015, but the project never got off the ground. The second half of Scott Cawthon's statement reveals that he is not abandoning the franchise forever, while teasing what kind of games he would like to make in the interim. Here's the second half of Scott Cawthon's statement below.

"Does this mean that I'm going to stop working on games altogether? No, that's not what it means at all. It just means that I want to get back to what made game-making enjoyable in the first place. It also doesn't mean that I'm abandoning FNaF. In fact, the first game that I'd like to make would be something for you guys. Remember Foxy Fighters from Update 2? I loved working on that game. It was a lot of fun, and it took a lot of the pressure off me knowing that it was just for the fans of the games. That's the kind of project that I'd like to work on again. Maybe I'll try my hand at a pizzeria tycoon game, who knows. The point is that it would be something for fun, and something for the fans. :) There are some big things in the works elsewhere. The movie is in amazing hands with Blumhouse. I'm also still working to get a VR title out at some point (because that would be awesome). And of course I can't leave everyone hanging with the cliffhanger at the end of the second book. ;) But as far as the games are concerned, I think this is where I step back. I actually have a lot of catching up to do myself when it comes to fan-games. I still need to play FNaC 3, TJOC, Popgoes, ONaF, and some others too. I'm way behind! I hope you can respect and understand my decision. I want to spend more time with my family, and get back to what made me enjoy making games in the first place. I'll give you all more updates as things happen! :) As always, I appreciate your support."

The first Five Nights at Freddy's game was created in response to the negative reaction of Scott Cawthon's family-friendly video game entitled Chipper & Sons Lumber Co, particularly an animatronic beaver that critics thought was rather terrifying. In response, Scott Cawthon, who had primarily designed Christian-based video games in the past, decided to create a game that was intentionally terrifying, which gave birth to Five Nights at Freddy's. The first game, which was released in August 2014, follows a character named Mike Schmidt, who just lands a job as a night security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, which is similar to pizzeria/arcade restaurants like Chuck E Cheese and ShowBiz Pizza. This character discovers that, at night, these animatronic creatures come to life and have killed other security guards in the past. While it's possible that fans may get Five Night's at Freddy's 6 at some point in the future, it doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.