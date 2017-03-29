It looks like, at long last, Five Nights at Freddy's is finally getting the movie adaptation that it deserves. Unlike many other video game adaptations that fans are more trepidatious about, people have been clamoring for a Five Nights at Freddy's movie ever since the game was released back in 2014. Now, creator Scott Cawthon has all but confirmed that the movie is happening at Blumhouse, without actually confirming that it is happening, in a not-so-subtle way.

Scott Cawthon took to Twitter in order to share a photo that almost definitely says a Five Nights at Freddy's movie is happening. He posted a photo that showed a Blumhouse Productions logo on a projection screen with a chair in the foreground that has the name Freddy on it. Again, not what one would call subtle. Not only is this tweet, on its own, very encouraging to those who want to see this terrifying game on the big screen, but this is the very first tweet Scott Cawthon has ever sent. He seemingly created his account for this purpose. So, while this isn't necessarily an official announcement, it seems just shy of that.

For those who may not be familiar with the game, Five Nights at Freddy's centers on a group of people trapped inside a popular pizza restaurant named Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, which is very similar to Chuck-E-Cheese. The people trapped in the restaurant begin to realize that an animatronic animal who is part of the house band comes to life and starts killing people at night. Users play as the people locked inside of Freddy's as they try to survive and make it out alive. The first game was released in August of 2014 with a sequel coming just a few months later. A third installment was also released in 2015 that took place 30 years after the events of the original Five Nights at Freddy's.

Warner Bros. acquired the rights to make Five Nights at Freddy's into a movie back in 2015 and director Gil Kenan (Monster House, Poltergeist) was brought on board to helm the project. But that was nearly two years ago and things had clearly stalled out. So it looks like Warner Bros. either let the rights go or made a deal to let Blumhouse come in and finally get this movie made. In all honesty, that is probably the best home for a Five Nights at Freddy's movie, given their outstanding track record with low-budget horror movies. If you don't recognize the name, Blumhouse is responsible for Paranormal Activity, Sinister, The Purge franchise, Get Out, The Visit and the underseen Netflix exclusive Hush, just to name a few. Yes, they do put out the more than occasional bad movie, but they do have a more positive track record than they do a negative one. They also are a studio that likely understands the potential with something like Five Nights at Freddy's and wouldn't squander what could be a huge franchise.

Again, this isn't really an official announcement but this also isn't exactly what one might call mysterious. If this doesn't lead to a reveal in the near future that Blumhouse is indeed making a Five Nights at Freddy's movie, it will surely be a tremendous disappointment. You can check out Scott Cawthon's first ever, very exciting tweet for yourself below.