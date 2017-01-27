The DC Extended Universe has a ton of movies in various stages of development, but one of the most seemingly troubled of those is The Flash. The project has lost several directors, most recently Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), who had done quite a bit of work on the script, as the movie was scheduled to start production very soon, at least prior to his departure. Now, Warner Bros. has decided to take things in a different direction and is going back to square one on The Flash screenplay.

According to Variety, Joby Harold, who is known for his work on the upcoming King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Robin Hood: Origins, has been hired to do a "page-one" rewrite on the script. According to the report, Warner Bros. is taking their time to find a new director for The Flash and since Ezra Miller, who is playing the titular character, is readying to shoot Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, the studio decided to take the opportunity to revisit the script. Rick Famuyiwa reportedly left the project after disagreeing with Warner Bros. over where he had taken the script, so now it looks like they are going back to the drawing board, and that means delays.

The Flash was going to be the first solo movie to come out after Justice League, which is set for release on November 17. With no script and no director, there is no way that the movie will make its March 16, 2018, release date. Prior to Rick Famuyiwa departing the project, The LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller spent some time developing the movie, but moved on to do the young Han Solo movie instead. The Flash was then put in the hands of Seth Graham-Smith, who also did a pass on the script before also leaving the director's chair. Joby Harold could finally be the guy to crack the code on the movie version of The Flash, but right now, things seem pretty troubled and directionless. Interestingly enough, on the TV side of things, The Flash on The CW is killing it. Maybe Warner Bros. should have brought Grant Gustin into the DCEU after all?

Ezra Miller is still enthusiastic about playing Barry Allen in the DCEU and recently downplayed the severity of Rick Famuyiwa's departure, but it is now clear that the situation is a bit more complicated. There is hope on the horizon for fans of the DCEU, with Wonder Woman and Justice League both on the way this year and both of which have inspired a lot of confidence with a steady stream of encouraging trailers and photos. On the flip side, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad were divisive at best with fans and critics were generally not kind to either movie, though, both movies did very well at the box office despite the divisiveness. There have also been conflicting reports, with some saying Wonder Woman is a mess and others saying the movie looks great, based on what they have seen. With The Flash an unquestionable mess at this point, it does feel like Warner Bros. is still struggling in some ways to figure out what they want to do with their DC Comics heroes on the big screen.

There is not telling if Warner Bros. will slide something else into the now surely vacant slot that was intended for The Flash. The studio recently announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be getting a Black Adam solo movie, in addition to appearing in Shazam. There is also Green Lantern Corps. and Ben Affleck's The Batman, but the former just got underway and Ben Affleck has made it clear that The Batman is not ready yet, so those don't seem like viable options to make the March 2018 release date. Ezra Miller had brief cameos in both Suicide Squad and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, but he will be getting significant screen time in the upcoming Justice League. Beyond that, it all depends on just how long it takes Warner Bros. to get a script finished and a director who sticks for The Flash solo movie to actually get going.