After a great many setbacks, it sounds like the Flashpoint movie may finally be headed in the right direction. During San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that the movie is going to be titled Flashpoint, meaning it will adapt one of the most beloved and important stories in the history of DC Comics. Now, the movie finally has a script and Warner Bros. is on the hunt for the right director. Just don't expect for it to be Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

It was recently announced that Lord and Miller, who were fired from the untitled Han Solo movie not long ago, have locked down their next gig. They are going to direct Artemis, which is the feature adaptation of The Martian author Andy Weir's latest novel. Variety's Justin Kroll took to Twitter in order to declare that essentially takes them out of the running for Flashpoint, which was previously reported to be a possibility. However, he did also reveal that Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) has turned in his draft of Flashpoint and that Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future) is still in the running for the gig. Here's what he had to say about it.

"For those wondering this Artemis news pretty much take L&M out of running for Flash. That script was turned in yesterday to studio. Bob z still being considered but studio will take meetings with other filmmakers, in no rush to make announcement."

The good news here is that a new draft of the Flash movie is finally in the hands of the studio and the project can finally move forward. Sadly, it doesn't sound like we're going to get word on a director anytime soon, but it is interesting to note that Robert Zemeckis is still in the running. Since this has been something of a troubled project, they may have trouble getting a director to sign on the dotted line as Seth Grahame-Smith, and Rick Famuyiwa were both attached at one point, but both walked away over creative differences.

As for Lord and Miller? They wrote an initial draft of the screenplay long before it became Flashpoint and some hoped that they would circle back to direct, now that they aren't busy with the Han Solo movie. So much for that. Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa also did passes on the script, but when Famuyiwa left, Warner Bros. decided it was best to just start over. So they brought in Joby Harold and, be it his idea or someone else, the movie turned into Flashpoint, which has been a popular decision among DC fans so far. Though, it will all rely on the execution, as it is a very complex story. But at least they have Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman on board.

Warner Bros. has yet to set a new release date for Flashpoint, but before Rick Famuyiwa departed the project, it was slated to come out in February of 2018. As for who may actually direct if it isn't Robert Zemeckis? Sam Raimi reportedly passed on the project already, but the studio has had meetings with Matthew Vaughn. He's admittedly interested in Superman, but his visual style would work very well with Flash. For now, all we can do is wait.