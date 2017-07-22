Warner Bros. got started with the huge news early during their Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The Flash movie has been through the ringer over the last year, getting several different directors and a page-one rewrite. Now it looks like the first Flash solo movie in the DC Extended Universe may be a way for Warner Bros. to rewrite some of the larger continuity as it has been confirmed that they are going to be doing a Flashpoint movie.

As reported by The Wrap, during the DCEU presentation at San Deigo Comic-Con, new logos were shown for their entire upcoming slate of movies. Logos were shown for Shazam, Suicide Squad 2, The Batman, Justice League Dark, Wonder Woman 2, Green Lantern Corps., Batgirl and, most importantly, Flashpoint. Those who are familiar with DC Comics know that this is a huge deal. Not only because it is a beloved storyline, but because it served as a way for the publisher to reboot their comic book universe at the time, paving way for the New 52.

The Flashpoint storyline in the comics was actually written by DC Entertainment President and CCO Geoff Johns, who oversees the DCEU for Warner Bros. The story has Barry Allen travel back in time to try and stop the murder of his mother. However, when he returns to the present, his mother is still alive but the world is a very different place. And not for the better. The Justice League doesn't exist, and Barry has to do everything he can to set things right. Here is a description of the comic book storyline from the official DC Comics website.

"When Barry Allen wakes at his desk, he discovers the world has changed. Family is alive, loved ones are strangers, and close friends are different, gone or worse. It's a world on the brink of a cataclysmic war - but where are Earth's Greatest Heroes to stop it?It's a place where America's last hope is Cyborg, who hopes to gather the forces of The Outsider, The Secret 7, S!H!A!Z!A!M!, Citizen Cold and other new and familiar-yet-altered faces! It's a world that could be running out of time, if The Flash can't find the villain who altered the time line!"

Because Flashpoint involves time travel and can play with the timeline in the DCEU, that gives Warner Bros. a lot of options. We recently heard that Ben Affleck will be "gracefully" transitioned out of the role of Batman at some point in a future movie. Though, he did say he is still going to be in The Batman today during the panel. Even so, this would allow for the studio to do such a thing, if they choose. Not to mention that it makes The Flash movie much more appealing, since it will be a big event. Flashpoint was done in a fashion during The Flash season 3 on The CW, but many fans feel it didn't quite live up to the name. This very well could.

We still don't have a confirmation on a release date for The Flash movie, but Robert Zemeckis is rumored to be the frontrunner at this point. Fired Han Solo directors Phil Miller and Chris Lord are also rumored to be in the running. They had been attached early in the process before taking off to do the Star Wars movie. Kevin Smith has said that he wants to direct it, but no one at Warner Bros. is asking. Ezra Miller is still going to play Barry Allen but not much else has been revealed. But the Flashpoint title is more than enough to get fans excited about this movie again.