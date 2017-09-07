Just like this group of medical students in this upcoming thriller, the Flatliners franchise has been brought back from the dead with a new movie hitting theaters later this month. To get fans ready for this "revival" that continues the story from the original 1990 movie, Sony Pictures has dropped a new trailer, that shows how these medical students' lives change drastically after an experiment where they're brought back from the dead. The trailer also reveals the sequel's new tagline, "You haven't lived until you've died."

In Flatliners, five medical students, obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife. But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts, brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side. Unlike most projects like this, based on an existing property, this Flatliners sequel is not a reboot, but a continuation of the original film, which even brings back one of the original's iconic cast members.

Last July, it was revealed that Kiefer Sutherland was coming back to reprise his role from the original, with the actor revealing in an interview last summer that he's playing a professor at the medical university. The actor also revealed that, while he changed his name from Nelson in the original, it will be "quite clear" that he is the same character, and that he has "done some things to move on from the experiments" in the original film. There has been no further confirmation if any of Kiefer Sutherland's other original cast mates, such as Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, William Baldwin or Oliver Platt, will reprise their roles as well, although it seems unlikely. Unfortunately, the new trailer, courtesy of Sony Pictures YouTube, doesn't give us a glimpse at Kiefer Sutherland's character.

This new crop of medical students are much more diverse than the original, with Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons playing the main characters who put their lives on the line in the pursuit of science. The supporting cast is rounded out by Beau Mirchoff, Steve Byers, Daniela Barbosa, Tyler Hynes, Ellie Patrikios, Madison Brydges and Jenny Raven. Sony Pictures has set a September 29 release date for Flatliners, which puts it up against Universal's American Made, Well Go USA's Chasing the Dragon, Novus' Till Death Do Us Part and PureFlix's A Question of Faith, in what's shaping up to be quite the busy weekend.

We reported that director Niels Arden Oplev headed back to Toronto for Flatliners reshoots back in June, although the reshoots were only scheduled for a week and it seems unlikely that there were any major changes made through these reshoots. The filmmaker is working from a script by Ben Ripley (Source Code), based on a story by original Flatlners writer Peter Filardi. Michael Douglas, who produced the original Flatliners, returns to produce this sequel alongside Laurence Mark and David Blackman. Take a look at the new trailer for Flatliners below.