It's a good day to bring a 90s cult classic back from the dead. Well, as good a day as any, at least. Get ready for some defibrillators, heart monitors and Diego Luna with a mullet, because after a very long time of knowing this movie is happening and not a whole lot to show for it, the very first trailer for the Flatliners remake has arrived. Good or bad, this looks to be a very different spin, at least tonally, to what director Joel Schumacher gave us in 1990.

Sony Pictures released the trailer for the Flatliners remake today, giving us our first look at director Niels Arden Oplev's take on the premise that was first introduced to us in 1990. While the shell of this version seems very much the same, medical students intentionally stopping their hearts in order to see what happens to them after they die, this seems to be leaning a lot more on the horror side of things as opposed to the sci-fi side of things. How is that going to play out? Hard to say based on one trailer, but let's just say we're not sure if this one is going to be considered a cult favorite twenty years from now. Here's the official synopsis for the Flatliners remake.

"In Flatliners, five medical students, obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience, giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife. But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts, brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side."

The trailer has all of the tropes of a run-of-the-mill, modern horror movie. Some young people doing something they shouldn't be doing. Some pretty rough looking CGI. People seeing things that they can't explain. And yes, even someone getting dragged away screaming into the dark by an unknown presence. If this trailer didn't have so many shots of people being brought back to life, you'd hardly know it was the Flatliners remake. As far as Niels Arden Oplev goes, his best known movie as a director is the original Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and that is a pretty well-liked movie, so we can't really use his filmography as much of an indicator one way or the other at this point.

Besides Diego Luna and his mullet, the movie also stars Ellen Page, Kiersey Clemons, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, Charlotte McKinney and original star Kiefer Sutherland. Though, he is nowhere to be found in this first trailer, so his role may be some kind of surprise. Maybe this isn't actually a remake and more of a continuation linking this one to the original somehow? Wouldn't that be an interesting twist? That's what Kiefer Sutherland has hinted at in the recent past, at least. But we don't see any indication of that here. This appears to be a straight up remake of the original that is leaning more on the horror elements in the story. Be sure to check out the first trailer and poster for the Flatliners remake for yourself below, before it hits theaters this fall.