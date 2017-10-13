Lucky passengers flying from Copenhagen to HEL on flight 666 landed safely on Friday the 13th at Helsinki Airport. The most metal way to fly has officially ended since Nordic airline Finnair will now use a new flight number after 11 years of flight 666 taking passengers to HEL. Friday the 13th is known as an unlucky day in Western culture, so mix that with the Mark of the Beast and you could end up with some pretty uncomfortable passengers, especially since the flight goes straight to HEL.

A spokesperson for Finnair said, "today will be the final time that our AY666 flight flies to HEL." As of Oct 29th, some of the flight numbers in the Finnair network will change and AY666 flight from Copenhagen to Helsinki will change to AY954. In 11 years, flight 666 flight to HEL has flown on Friday the 13th a total of 21 times, all without incident. The flight from Copenhagen to Helsinki takes about an hour and half. Pilot Juha-Pekka Keidasto said, "It has been quite a joke among the pilots. I'm not a superstitious man. It's only a coincidence for me." Since black metal music is huge in that part of the world, the brutal flight has probably prompted more bragging rights than nervous glances among its passengers.

The Number of the Beast is a term in the Book of Revelations, of the New Testament, that is associated with the Beast of Revelation in, get this, chapter 13. Most avoid the number 666 out of irrational fear and superstition or completely embrace it like metal group Iron Maiden. In 1989, Nancy Reagan had their address changed from 666 St. Cloud Road to 668 and in 2003, U.S. Route 666 was changed to 491 out of fear of the devil.

Why is Friday the 13th a thing? The superstition surrounding this day may have arisen in the Middle Ages, when describing the last supper. Some claim that it has Biblical origins with 13 people present for Jesus' last supper, which is the day before Christ was crucified. It is possible that the publication in 1907 of Thomas W. Lawson's popular novel, Friday the Thirteenth, contributed to the superstition over time and it was also the day in which Philip IV of France arrested hundreds of Knight of the Templar. And obviously, there's the entire Friday the 13th movie franchise that is the most notable.

Put Friday the 13th and the Mark of the Beast flying straight to HEL all on the same day and you're bound to have some nervous and or excited guests on that flight. Regardless, flight 666 has flown over some pretty spooky waters successfully 21 times on Friday the 13th. The historic Baltic Sea is home to the myth of the Klabautermann, which would appear to fisherman on doomed ships, as well as the location of the Mars shipwreck that went up in flames in the late 1500s. But as of today, flight 666 to HEL on Friday the 13th is no longer a thing. You can read more about the historic flight via Fortune.

Hi there! We have something better in opur mind: our heavy metal themed bus will give one HEL of a ride for #AY666 passengers! pic.twitter.com/Ai8FVqv4qq — Helsinki Airport (@HelsinkiAirport) October 13, 2017

