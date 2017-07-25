The unprecedented showdown between legendary boxing champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather and UFC superstar "The Notorious" Conor McGregor will be broadcast live to U.S cinemas on Saturday, August 26. Mayweather vs. McGregor will feature a 12-round super welterweight contest that marks the first time champions from both boxing and MMA will meet in a sanctioned boxing match. Here's what Floyd Mayweather had to say in a statement about his upcoming fight.

"The buzz that my fight against Conor McGregor is getting has been great already, so what better way to watch this larger than life event than on the big screen? We brought boxing back to movie theaters eight years ago and it was a huge success, but this event is on a different level and I'm so glad we are giving fans another way to see all the action. Grab your popcorn because this is a fight no one will want to miss."

Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions partner to give fans nationwide the opportunity to view undercard bouts and the unprecedented main event Mayweather Vs. McGregor in movie theaters nationwide on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. PT/ 7:00 p.m. MT/ 8:00 p.m. CT/ 9:00 p.m. ET. The fight will originate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the event will be produced and distributed by Showtime PPV. Here's what Conor McGregor, who recently made headlines for reportedly turning down the Predator lead role, had to say about the fight, making quite the bold prediction about its outcome.

"I'm going to knock him out inside of four rounds. Mark my words. I don't care about a ring or an octagon. Put me in there and I'm going to kick ass."

Tickets for Mayweather vs. McGregor can be purchased online by visiting FathomEvents.com, or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Here's what Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, had to say in his statement.

"Mayweather Promotions is very proud of its longstanding ​partnership with Fathom Events and we're glad to be able to once again bring a Floyd Mayweather fight​ to movie theaters nationwide. If you can't make it to T-Mobile Arena, but want to feel like you're sitting ringside, watching this mega-event on the big screen​ will be an experience fans won't want to miss."

Here's what Fathom Events VP of Programming Kymberli Frueh said in another statement.

"We are excited to once again partner with Mayweather Promotions and all promotional partners to be part of what is shaping up to be the most anticipated match up in years," . "Since our first bout broadcast to cinemas, fans of boxing and MMA have come together and enjoyed a larger-than-life ring-side experience on the biggest screens around. This will certainly be one for the history books for fans and all involved."

Fathom Events recently brought the highly-anticipated boxing match betwee Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio César Chávez, Jr. to movie theaters back in May, but this fight is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 897 locations and 1,387 screens in 181 DMAs. Take a look at the poster for this highly-anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather