For Star Wars fans who have an affinity for the lyrical prose of William Shakespeare, then you're in luck, because a new novel is coming out this fall that combines Star Wars with Shakespeare. Author Ian Doescher has written a series of Star Wars and Shakespeare mashups, with the latest offering, William Shakespeare's The Force Doth Awaken Star Wars Part the Seventh, debuting on October 3. The official cover art for this novel has debuted, which features a hilarious look at the beloved ball droid BB-8 wearing Shakespearean attire.

StarWars.com debuted this first look at this artwork which shows BB-8 wearing a cape and fedora in the Elizabeth era style. The site also spoke with art director Doogie Horner and illustrator Nicolas Delort about how this piece of artwork came to be. Here's what Doogie Horner had to say about why they chose BB-8 for the cover.

"Well, it was sort of a process of elimination. We considered Rey, but one distinctive thing about her is her outfit, which we'd lose when we dressed her in Elizabethan clothes. I just can't picture her character in a fancy dress. I also considered Kylo Ren, but again, I just didn't know how to make him look Shakespearean in an interesting way. BB-8 seemed like the right fit because he's such a fun character, and this book is funny, too. Also, I like giving a supporting character star-billing like this."

Experience The Force Awakens as a Shakespeare play, complete with Elizabethan verse, Shakespearian monologues, and theatrical stage directions! As the noble Resistance clashes with the vile First Order, Rey, Finn, Poe Damaron, Kylo Ren, and BB-8 are pulled into a galaxy-wide drama-in iambic pentameter! Star Wars fans and Shakespeare enthusiasts alike will enjoy the authentic meter, reimagined movie scenes and dialogue, and hidden Easter eggs throughout. Chewbacca speaks! Leader Snoke gives a soliloquy! And the romance of Han Solo and Leia Organa takes a tragic turn that Shakespeare would approve of. All with woodcut-style illustrations that place Star Wars characters into an Elizabethan galaxy. The story may take place in a galaxy far, far away, but you'll be convinced it was written by the Bard. When asked about the design elements, Nicolas Delort had this to say.

"A lot of the designs in Star Wars already lean heavily towards fantasy, rather than science-fiction, so it's just a matter of finding a way to add some comedic or tongue-in-cheek element to them. Imagining on-stage contraptions to replace the advanced technology is another fun part of the job. Out of all the covers in the series, I'd say it's the one that leans more towards comedy. BB-8 is such an adorable character, giving him this Elizabethan attire just makes him look funny."

It hasn't been revealed what the next installment in this Star Wars book series will be released after William Shakespeare's The Force Doth Awaken Star Wars Part the Seventh. We'll bring you more updates as soon as they're available. In the meantime, take a look at the cover art for the new Star Wars book William Shakespeare's The Force Doth Awaken Star Wars Part the Seventh.