The Force is strong with these toys. Force Friday 2017 is fast approaching, which means all of the new toys from Star Wars: The Last Jedi that fans are going to be able to get their hands on are hitting shelves. The event is scheduled for September 1 this year and many fans are already counting the days. Now, a checklist has leaked online that reveals a ton of the new toys from a galaxy far, far away that are going to be made available in just a few short weeks.

Fan site Yakface leaked the checklist online, which lists a big chunk of the toys, some from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and some from other Star Wars eras, that Disney and Lucasfilm are going to unleash on retailers in the very near future. Quite a few toys have already made their way online via leaks that Disney and Lucasfilm haven't been too pleased about. But once the cat is out of the bag, there's really no putting it back. Such is the case with this new list of Star Wars toys.

The partially leaked Force Friday 2017 checklist does include a few surprises, but what's not surprising is that the vast majority of Star Wars toys included here are action figures. It also shouldn't come as a huge surprise to fans that this list doesn't include anything that seems spoilery for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Rey figures will show her in her training gear, which is how we've seen her in the trailer. Most of the merchandise is in that vein. There are some confirmations here, though. One of the sets is a Resistance A-Wing, which means we are definitely going to see the fan-favorite ships in Star Wars 8. There is also a new speeder from the casino planet Canto Bright with a police officer figure included.

What is perhaps most surprising is the amount of figures and toys that aren't related, or at least seemingly not related, to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The merchandise runs the gamut from a Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul figure two-pack to some new Darth Vader figures. So fans who are seeing Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi action figures included among the Force Friday merch this year probably shouldn't read too much into it. We still may see those characters make their return in Star Wars 8, but these toys don't necessarily confirm that.

It should also be noted that this is just a partial list. There are other toys that are going to be released on Force Friday, so there are still some more surprises in store. Really, this just means we are getting very close to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi December 15 release date. You can check out the full list of newly revealed Force Friday toys for yourself below.

Figures (MSRP $7.99) include Rey (Jedi Training), Poe Dameron (Resistance Pilot), Kylo Ren, Finn (Resistance Fighter), First Order Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master), General Hux, Rose Tico (Resistance Tech), Paige Tico (Resistance Gunner), Chewbacca (With Porg), C-3PO, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Emperor Palpatine and Princess Leia Organa (Hoth).

Deluxe Two-Packs (MSRP $14.99) include Rey (Jedi Training) & Elite Praetorian Guard, Han Solo & Boba Fett and Darth Maul & Qui-Gon Jinn. Other Deluxe Figure Sets (MSRP $19.99) include Rathtar & Bala-Tik, Probe Droid & Darth Vader.Wampa & Luke Skywalker (Hoth).

Vehicles (MSRP $29.99-$49.99) include Resistance A-Wing With Resistance Pilot Tallie, Canto Bight Police Speeder With Police Officer, Resistance Ski Speeder & Captain Poe Dameron and Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer & Kylo Ren (TIE Pilot). There are also some Miscellaneous toys (MSRP $29.99-$199.99) that include Force Link Starter Set (With Kylo Ren) and BB-8 Mega Star Destroyer (With Supreme Leader Snoke And Elite Praetorian Guard).

6-Inch Scale Figures (MSRP) include Hera Syndulla, Rey (Jedi Training), Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master), Grand Admiral Thrawn, Kylo Ren, Darth Vader (Reissue), Stormtrooper (Reissue), Snowtrooper (Reissue), AT-AT Driver (Reissue), Poe Dameron, Finn, General Leia, Chewbacca, Elite Praetorian Guard. The Centerpiece Assortment (MSRP) and Luke Skywalker (Hoth), Darth Vader (Tantive IV), with Exclusive 6-Inch Scale Figures (MSRP) that include Tango - Black (Target), Clone Commander Gree (Toys"R"Us), Supreme Leader Snoke With Throne (GameStop) and Elite Guards 4-PK (GameStop).

6-Inch Scale Vehicles (MSRP) include, Rey's Speeder With Rey (Jakku), and X-34 Landspeeder With Luke Skywalker. Roleplay toys include (MSRP $99.99-$149.99) Captain Poe Dameron (Black Leader) Helmet and Rey (Jedi Training) Force FX Lightsaber. Titanium Series Helmets (MSRP $14.99) includes Victor Guard/Tango Red.