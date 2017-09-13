STX Entertainment has released a new trailer and photos from The Foreigner, the latest film from the ageless big screen icon Jackie Chan. This action-packed thrill ride is very much in the same vein as the action classic Taken, with Jackie Chan playing a father with a very "special set of skills" that he uses to go after a group of terrorists. This timely action thriller also stars Pierce Brosnan and comes from the director of Casino Royale.

The Foreigner tells the story of humble London businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love -- his teenage daughter -- is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Pierce Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers.

The trailer comes from STX Entertainment YouTube, which shows that, even at 63 years old, Jackie Chan is still not one to be trifled with. While we get no actual clues to Quan's past in the trailer, it's clear that he's highly-trained in martial arts and hand-to-hand combat, but the origin of his skills is likely a plot point that will be kept under wraps between now and the October 13 release date. The movie is slated to go up against Universal's Happy Death Day!, Open Road Films' Marshall and Annapurna Pictures' Professor Marston and the Women.

The supporting cast is rounded out by Michael McElhatton, Katie Leung, Orla Brady and Simon Kunz. Martin Campbell (Casino Royale), from a script by David Marconi (Enemy of the State), based on the novel "The Chinaman" by Stephen Leather. This project marks the first feature directorial effort in six years for Martin Campbell, following the critical and commercial failure of Warner Bros. Green Lantern. Star Ryan Reynolds even mocked that movie in his much more successful superhero adventure Deadpool. Martin Campbell has been keeping busy on the small screen though, directing an episode of the short-lived TV series Last Resort and TV pilots Warriors and Reckless that didn't get ordered to series.

Jackie Chan also serves as a producer on The Foreigner with Wayne Marc Godfrey, Arthur Sarkissian, Qi Jian Hong, Claire Kupchak, Scott Lumpkin, Jamie Marshall, Cathy Schulman. Later this month, Jackie Chan will provide the voice for Master Wu in Warner Bros. The LEGO Ninjago movie, and he is also teaming up with another action icon, Sylvester Stallone, on a new action film entitled Ex-Baghdad. There have also been rumors that he will re-team with Chris Tucker for a fourth Rush Hour installment, but there hasn't been any confirmation that project is officially moving forward at this time. Even if that sequel doesn't come to fruition, it's clear from this trailer that Jackie Chan hasn't lost a step. While we wait for more on The Foreigner, take a look at the trailer and photos below.