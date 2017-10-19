When it comes to horror movies, A Nightmare on Elm Street is definitely on the Mount Rushmore of the genre, featuring one of the biggest horror villains ever. Freddy Krueger is a legend and he has been portrayed by Robert Englund in nearly every movie. But sadly, it looks like the actor has given up on the thought of ever revisiting the horror classic. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robert Englund confirmed that he will never play Freddy Krueger on the big screen again.

It's hard to believe, but Robert Englund is 70-years old and just doesn't think that he can pull off playing Freddy anymore. Freddy Krueger is a physically demanding character and Englund doesn't think that his body, specifically his back and spine, can handle it at his age. He had this to say.

"I'm too old to do another Freddy now. If I do a fight scene now it's got to be real minimal because I can't snap my head for eight different takes and different angles. My spine gets sore."

While it makes sense why Robert Englund can't do the part anymore, it is a bummer to think that he won't ever put on the striped sweater and bladed glove on ever again. While we more than likely won't see Robert Englund as Freddy again, the actor admits that he still has what it takes to be mean and scary. He also expressed his pleasure with the way that his portrayal of Freddy went out. Englund explains.

"I can still be mean and scary, but I'm mostly relegated now to sort of Van Helsing roles, old doctors and shit. So it's fun that the last moment of me ever playing Freddy is a wink to the audience."

Englund is referencing the end of the Freddy vs. Jason movie where the final battle between the two slashers takes place at Camp Crystal Lake. The final scene features Jason's hand coming out of the lake, gripping Freddy's severed head, hinting that Jason won the fight, only to have Freddy wink at the audience right before the credits start rolling.

Freddy Krueger was created by Wes Craven and he first appeared in A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984, with Robert Englund as the disfigured, sweater wearing demon. He reprised this role for the sequels Freddy's Revenge in 1985, Dream Warriors in 1987, The Dream Master in 1988, The Dream Child in 1989, The Final Nightmare in 1991, and Wes Craven's New Nightmare in 1994, where he played Krueger and himself. A remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street came in 2010 with Jackie Earle Haley as Freddy, but it was not well-received by any means and remains to this day, the only time that Robert Englund has not been Freddy on the big screen.

Robert Englund added that he had a "good run" playing Freddy across the eight movies, various TV show cameos, and games, even if he never planned to "be famous for playing this boogeyman." Looking back, the actor has nothing but fondness when thinking back to playing the iconic dream demon. Englund explains.

"People just don't know. And when you've survived as long as I have and you see that, you can be real happy that you got 20 years as Freddy Krueger, you know?"

That's a perfect way to look at his legacy. We are extremely fortunate to have gotten as much of Robert Englund playing Freddy Krueger as we have. You can check out more of Robert Englund's interview via Entertainment Weekly.