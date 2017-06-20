Are you a huge fan of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise? Then this new documentary sounds like it could be right up your alley. Venn Pictures, the team behind Don't Fall Asleep, have announced that they are working on a new project that will center on the Elm Street series. This time, they are going to be focusing on those super fans of the series, and what the iconic slasher Freddy Krueger has meant to them. As well as how it's changed their lives.

Per Bloody Disgusting, the movie, which is titled FredHeads, is going to be shooting later this year in August and September. Shooting will primarily be taking place at Flashback Weekend in August, which happens in Chicago, as well as Scarefest, which is setting up shop in Lexington, Kentucky. Here is the synopsis for FredHeads.

"FredHeads is a documentary about the fandom of a Nightmare on Elm Street and how it has changed the lives of so many people. The documentary will follow 3 fans as they tell their story and what their journey in the Nightmare community has been; some as fans, others rising through popularity. Along the way, we will be filming at conventions and getting as many fan stories as possible to feature as many fans as we can in the documentary. It's about the heart and soul of horror, and what Nightmare means to people and why it is not a typical slasher film."

The folks at Venn Pictures are super fans of the Nightmare on Elm Street series themselves, having also made Don't Fall Asleep. The short focused on the character Nancy, originally played by Heather Langenkamp, and showed what happens to her between the events of the original Nightmare on Elm Street and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. Don't Fall Asleep was released back in 2010, so it has taken a while for Kim Gunzinger, Paige Joy and Diandra Lazor to get back on the horse, but FredHeads is shoving them blood-deep back into Freddy's world.

Nightmare on Elm Street is one of the most enduring and iconic horror franchises of all time, right up there with the likes of Halloween and Friday the 13th. The series gave us an equally iconic and terrifying figure in the form of Freddy Krueger, who was brought to life by Robert Englund. He hasn't dawned the red and black sweater since 2003's Freddy Vs. Jason, and the franchise has been on ice since 2010's failed reboot that saw Jackie Earle Haley take on the role of Freddy. But the series remains a favorite among horror fans and is going to endure with or without new movies.

There is no word on a timetable for the release of FredHeads, but with filming taking place later this year, sometime in 2018 wouldn't be out of the question. It may not be a new Elm Street movie, but a documentary about superfans of the franchise is probably the next best thing. The FredHeads Facebook page also debuted the first poster for the movie, which you can check out for yourself below.