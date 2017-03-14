Get ready to watch some good-looking, talented people shoot at one another in 70s garb because a brand new trailer for Free Fire has dropped. This sneak peek may not be incredibly long, but it should be more than enough to sell you on the idea that this going to be a lot of fun. It also doesn't hurt that Martin Scorsese is involved as a producer.

The release of this latest international trailer for Free Fire comes just as the movie made its North American debut at SXSW. This latest trailer features the same vibe we saw in the longer red band trailer, and it does a very good job of teasing some of the wacky action that takes place. The movie is being distributed by A24, who have become an incredibly reliable studio in terms of quality when it comes to indie movies. So that should give reason to believe this movie will be worth seeing beyond the talent involved, which is substantial. This trailer definitely wanted to put Martin Scorsese's name front-and-center, which is pretty understandable. But there is also a great cast and director Ben Wheatley has been making a name for himself.

Free Fire is set in Boston in 1978, which is pretty clear by looking at everyone's outfits and some of the sweet mustaches featured in this trailer. Justine (Brie Larson) has brokered a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two Irishmen (Cillian Murphy and Michael Smiley) who are looking to buy a whole bunch of rifles from a gang led by Vernon (Sharlto Copley) and Ord (Armie Hammer). What begins as a relatively simple, though shady transaction ends up as an arms deal gone horribly wrong. That leads to a whole lot of bullets and a whole lot of ducking for cover.

Ben Wheatley has had somewhat mixed results with his directorial efforts so far. His 2011 movie Kill List was received generally well but since then it has been a little less sturdy. His most recent effort High-Rise had a great cast and a very interesting premise, but it failed to earn a ton of praise from critics or fans. At best it was divisive and it didn't have much of a presence at the box office. Free Fire may not wind up being a blockbuster, but with a stacked cast and a very fun, pretty unique premise, given that the movie takes place almost entirely in one location, Free Fire could wind up being his first real hit. We'll have to wait and see, but this trailer is definitely encouraging.

Free Fire stars Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Sharlto Copley, Cillian Murphy, Sam Riley, Babou Ceesay, Noah Taylor, Michael Smiley and Jack Reynor. The movie was directed by Ben Wheatley, who also co-write the script with Amy Jump. Free Fire is set for release on April 21. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for yourself below.