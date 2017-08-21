There are some majorly iconic locations in the history of horror movies, but few can rival that of Camp Crystal Lake from the Friday the 13th franchise. Plus, that particular location has the added benefit of being a real place that actually exists. Though, only in the rarest of occasions is the general public allowed to visit. It just so happens that one of those occasions is happening later this year on October 13, 2017. As luck would have it, that is an actual Friday the 13th.

Though the real-life Camp Crystal Lake isn't actually named Camp Crystal Lake, the original Friday the 13th was filmed at an active Boy Scout camp named Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco. As reported by Bloody Disgusting, the folks at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco are opening their grounds for a special one day only event on Friday the 13th. So if you can make it to Hardwick, New Jersey and have a few extra bucks to spare, this could be a very memorable experience for horror fans.

"As with past tours, the number of tickets will be very limited. Every tour attendee needs a ticket, no exceptions. No tickets will be available at the gate on the day of the tour. Tickets will be announced in two groups: Group 1) To show our appreciation for our most dedicated fans, the first group of tickets will be announced via email to anyone that has made a minimum $50 souvenir purchase in our online shop between January 1st, 2017 and 7am the day the tickets go on sale. ($50 minimum not including shipping). Group 2) After that, the remainder of the tickets will be announced to our general mailing list. Please note that tour announcements will only be made on the mailing list and will not be posted anywhere else."

They didn't make it clear exactly how many tickets are going to be sold in total, but it probably won't be a ton. So if you're a hardcore Friday the 13th fan and can make it, you're going to want to get on it quick. This is only the fourth time that such a tour has been offered to the general public, so this is a rare treat. Do you want to see where Jason Voorhees killed all of those teenagers? Want to get a look at where Jason's mom killed a bunch of kids to avenge her more famous son? This may be the only chance to do so for a long time.

This may be a great way for some to get their Friday the 13th fix while the franchise sits in limbo. A Friday the 13th reboot has been in the works for years, but it has struggled to get off the ground for real since the 2009 reboot disappointed and didn't meet expectations. Last we heard, Paramount had pulled the remake from their schedule, so who knows when we'll actually see Jason tearing up folks with his machete on screen again. Those who want to try and get it in on the Camp Crystal Lake fun can sign up for the mailing list at Nobebosco.org.