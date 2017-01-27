It has been eight years since we last say Jason Vorhees murdering teenagers on the big screen, but that will soon change. The long-in-development reboot of the Friday the 13th franchise is scheduled for release this October and it looks like shooting will start soon. The movie is reportedly casting and will be shooting in Georgia this Spring.

The news comes courtesy of Bloody Disgusting, who report that casting is currently underway in order for production on the new Friday the 13th movie to start in March. Bloody Disgusting noted that the fan site F13Franchise is also backing up that report, saying that pre-production is currently underway in Conyers, Georgia, which would line up with what producer Brad Fuller said in an interview from late 2016. Here is what F13Franchise had to say about the production.

"The reason that the production in Conyers is interesting is that Platinum Dunes is scheduled for shooting in that town starting in March and lasting through to May. That leads us to believe a good majority of filming should take place in that area. (On a side note, we tried to get the official start date, but were unable to get a solid confirmation.) Another interesting bit of information about Conyers is that it is just under 12 miles away from Covington, Georgia where Jason Lives: Friday The 13th Part VI was filmed!"

No cast members for the new Friday the 13th have officially been announced, but it will probably be a relatively low-budget affair and will likely utilize a lot of unknown actors and actresses, which is often the case with horror movies. If the movie is going to shoot in March, it seems like there is plenty of time for the creative team to get the cast in place and give Jason some new people to dispatch with his signature machete. This project has been through the ringer over the past few years, so fans may want to temper their excitement until the cameras actually start rolling, but it looks like things are on track.

There was a time where it seemed like this Friday the 13th reboot was going to be done as a found footage movie, but producers Brad Fuller and Andrew Form debunked that last year. They did state in an interview with Collider that the movie will shoot primarily in Georgia, which gels with this new report, and that the movie will be a "hard R," which means Jason can get super violent. Also, the movie won't be in 3D or IMAX when it is released, which should help to keep it a little less gimmicky. They are also trying very hard to make this movie stand on its own and not get bogged down with the history of the other movies in the franchise. It is also said that this project will showcase Jason's family, including his mother Barbara and his father Elias, who has been referenced previously in the franchise.

The Friday the 13th reboot is being directed by Breck Eisner (The Crazies) with a script from Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners). Friday the 13th has a prime October 13, 2017, release date, landing right before Halloween and releasing on an actual Friday the 13th. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project become available.