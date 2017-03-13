Way back in 2015, a Kickstarter campaign launched for an innovative new Friday the 13th video game, which allows fans to play as the iconic killer Jason Voorhees. The game is set to launch sometime early this year, but while we wait for an official launch date, Gun Media has unveiled a brand new Jason Voorhees skin that fans can play as, which was designed by horror legend Tom Savini himself. Tom Savini actually designed the original version of Jason Voorhees in the 1980 classic Friday the 13th, and now we have this new design that shows a burning fire within Jason, quite literally.

Gun Media debuted these new images showing flames behind Jason Voorhees' eyes, with his entire inner-body consumed by hellfire. Fans who pre-order the game at Friday-The-13th-TheGame.BackerKit.com will receive this skin and can play the game as this version of the iconic horror legend. The Gun Media team was originally planning on making a Friday the 13th game entitled Summer Camp, but their plans were expanded once Sean S. Cunningham, who directed the original movie, came on board and granted them the video game license. There will be several different gameplay options, and fans will even get to create their own movie trailer based on the games they play. The iconic character Tommy Jarvis, played by Corey Feldman in Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter, will also return as an in-game guide for the player.

Friday the 13th: The Game is a third-person, asymmetrical multiplayer title where one player controls Jason Voorhees while the remaining seven control camp counselors trying to survive the night.That's right...1v7 multiplayer set in the semi-open world of Camp Crystal Lake! It's a classic horror fan's dream, no shaky cam, no found footage. The game producers want you to know they're revitalizing the golden era of slashers, and putting you at the controls of each horrific, blood-splattered moment.

Friday the 13th is the definition of horror to the millions of fans around the world. A masked killer going after the young and vulnerable; it grabs our attention, it frightens us, and yet we all come back for more. Friday the 13th: The Game will give you the feeling of horror and dread that you expect from Jason Voorhees. This will be the ultimate asymmetrical horror experience unlike anything you've seen, a title Gun Media is proud to introduce that is worthy of the name Friday the 13th.

Gun Media has teamed up with Kane Hodder, who played Jason Voorhees four times on the big screen (Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday and Jason X), along with makeup effects artist Tom Savini and the franchise's co-creator, Sean S. Cunningham, for this new interactive thriller. For the first time ever, fans will get to become iconic slasher Jason Voorhees and hunt camp counsolers. Kane Hodder will provide the motion capture work for Jason Voorhees, with Tom Savini executive producing and providing cinematography, while Harry Manfredini will provide the score. Take a look at these new images, plus a teaser video featuring Tom Savini's new Jason Voorhees from this Friday the 13th video game.