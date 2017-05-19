Ice Cube is, once again, returning to the well that helped bring him from the rap game to the movie screen. The writer/actor/rapper has confirmed that another installment of the Friday franchise is indeed in the works. The movie, which is going to be titled Last Friday, according to Ice Cube, doesn't yet have a release date, but is being worked on as we speak.

Ice Cube recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he revealed the news. He didn't say much about it, but when the subject of a Friday 4 came up, he did confirm that he is working on one and that they at least have a title for it at this point, if nothing else. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We're working on one right now. We're gonna call it Last Friday."

Unfortunately, Ice Cube didn't have any other details to offer up at this time on Last Friday, but there are a few things we can safely assume. For one, Ice Cube will surely be starring in the movie, as he has done in all three previous installments. He will also be at least co-writing the script, which he has also done on the previous three movies. This really is his franchise. It also seems like a safe bet that Mike Epps, who appeared as Day-Day in the last two Friday movies, will appear in some capacity. There is no word yet on if Chris Tucker will reprise his role as Smokey from the first movie this time around, but if this really is the final movie, as the title Last Friday implies, it would seem like a good time to bring him back.

The Friday movies have been quite successful at the box office, but the returns, at least in terms of quality, have diminished since the first movie came out. Friday was a surprise critical and financial success, but both Next Friday and Friday After Next were panned by critics. Though, they made good money and the audience seemed to enjoy them, so there is reason to think that Last Friday could work. To date, the Friday movies have made a total of $121 million at the box office. That may not sound like a lot for three movies in total, but considering that the budgets were all relatively low, they represented a good return for the studio.

There is no word yet on a release date for Last Friday or who may direct. F. Gary Gray directed the first installment and he has since gone on to become a big player in Hollywood, directing movies like Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious. If Ice Cube can get him on board, it could help get people interested. Especially since Friday After Next came out 15 years ago. You can check out the clip from The Late Late Show for yourself below.