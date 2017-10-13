Happy Friday the 13th, horror fans! Today is a day that is synonymous with scary things and yet, the horror franchise that is named after this very day is at a standstill. Ever since the 2009 reboot of Friday the 13th, it has been seemingly impossible to get a new movie featuring Jason Voorhees off the ground. So, it's up to the fans to keep the machete carnage going. Today, it's fan and director Nick Merola to the rescue, as he's released an awesome fan trailer for a Friday the 13th movie that we'd probably all like to see.

There are layers to Jason Voorhees and the Friday the 13th franchise has done a lot of creative things over the years, with varying degrees of success. But really, we all just want to see a huge guy in a hockey mask slaughter young, good-looking people by a lake. That's exactly what Nick Merola does with this fan-made trailer for a Friday the 13th movie. Set to the feel-good summertime tune Theme From a Summer Place by The Lettermen. There's a bunch of teenagers hanging out at Camp Crystal Lake doing their thing. Then Jason comes out of the water and goes murder happy on every single one of them. Here's what Merola had to say about the video.

"Friday the 13th is one of the longest-running film franchises of all time and fans have long awaited Jason's return to the big screen. The purpose of the trailer is to announce the return of this slasher legend and to let the fans know they have not been forgotten, Jason lives!"

This fan-made trailer for Friday the 13th may not be perfect, but something like this would be perfect. The perfect juxtaposition. A very happy, cheery tune playing as Jason brutally kills some innocent young people. The final shot is particularly great, as we just watch Jason dragging his final girl away by the hair as credits roll and the song continues to play. If a studio just surprised horror fans with a trailer like this for a Friday the 13th movie that were actually happening, people would lose their minds. Sadly, this is just a dream for right now.

It's been eight years since the Friday the 13th reboot arrived and, despite a lot of trying, the sequel never got off the ground. The movie would have featured Jason at Camp Crystal Lake in the dead of winter for the first time ever, but it isn't happening. The movie was officially taken off of the studio's release schedule earlier this year, so who knows when we could actually see a new Friday the 13th movie. As this trailer shows us, it isn't all that hard to have a guy kill people by a lake. Sure, there's a bit more to it than that, but is this nut really that tough to crack? You can check out Nick Merola's work on Instagram, and be sure to check out his Friday the 13th trailer for yourself below.