Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has released a new trailer for Friend Request, which hits theaters next month, just as school gets back in session. This new thriller takes fans through the dark side of social media, showing how one "friend" can turn someone's life upside down. While Jaws may have kept a generation away from the ocean, Friend Request may have the same affect on social-media obsessed youngsters in the 21st Century.

The story centers on popular college student Laura (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who has tons of friends, both on Facebook and IRL. She graciously accepts social outcast Marina's (Liesl Ahlers) online friend request, until Marina crosses the line and Laura unfriends her. To everyone's shock, Marina takes her own life in a ritual meant to torment Laura, which appears in a video posted on Laura's profile. Even though it wasn't Laura who posted the video, or other creepy content that begins appearing on her page, her Facebook friend count begins to dwindle as a result. When her real-life friends start dying mysterious, cruel deaths, Laura must figure out how to break the deadly curse before it's too late.

The trailer for this horror movie debuted on the Friend Request YouTube, with a supporting cast that includes William Mosely, Connor Paolo, Brit Morgan, Brooke Markham, Sean Marquette and Shashawnee Hall. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has set a September 22 release date for Friend Request, and while late September doesn't often result in too many competitive weekends at the box office, Friend Request will need a lot of friends to fare well this weekend. It will go up against 20th Century Fox's highly-anticipated action sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Warner Bros.' LEGO Movie spin-off The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

Simon Verhoeven directs Friend Request from a script he co-wrote with Matthew Ballen and Philip Koch. The German filmmaker started his career as an actor before transitioning to filmmaking with 100 Pro, Men in the City, Men in the City 2 and Welcome to Germany, with Friend Request marking his English-language debut. Friend Request marks the feature writing and directing debut for Matthew Ballen, but Philip Koch has written and directed films such as Picco and Outside the Box. Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann serve as producers, with Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Chris Charalambous, Mark Borde, Richard Barner, Chad Doher serving as executive producers.

In addition to the first trailer, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has released a new poster for Friend Request, to get fans ready for this upcoming thriller. Alycia Debnam-Carey is perhaps best known to fans for her work on The Walking Dead companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, but she is no stranger to the big screen either. She has also starred in Into the Storm and The Devil's Hand and she'll next be seen in Liked alongside Sam Lerner. Take a look at the new trailer and poster for Friend Request below.