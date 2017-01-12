The 2011 Fright Night remake is a serviceable enough thriller that now stands as a testament to the talent lost when Anton Yelchin unexpectedly passed away at the very young age of 27 following a freak car accident. The movie did get a sequel in 2013, which went straight to video and featured none of the original cast. The franchise didn't seem to have much of a future ahead of itself. But that is about to change, as creator of the 1985 original is planning to revive the series in a unique way.

The original 1985 Fright Night is a cult classic that has stood the test of time and a reboot. It did get a sequel called Fright Night Part 2 in 1988, which is actually hard to come by. Interestingly enough, unlike the remake sequel, it did bring back original stars William Ragsdale as Charley Brewster and Roddy McDowall as Peter Vincent. Now, director Tom Holland (not to be confused with the actor playing Marvel's rebooted Spider-Man) is planning a true sequel to what he started that is just being called Fright Night 3 for the time being. Fans of the original can rest assured that it has nothing to do with the 2011 version.

In 1984, Tom Holland sold the rights to Fright Night to Sony Pictures in order to get the original movie made. Thanks to the Copyright Act of 1976, the Fright Night rights will once again be obtainable in 2018. And Tom Holland has some big plans when he gets his hands back on the characters. He says this on Twitter.

"2 more years and the 'Fright Night' copyrights come back to papa. Oh the things I'm going to do :) #CopyrightActOf1976"

What he's going to do is a true sequel to the original, which will first arrive as a book. The story will follow Charley and Amy, played by William Ragsdale and Amanda Bearse. It isn't known how much longer after the book is released that it will be adapted into a movie, and there is no mention of whether the actors would come back. Ragsdale has enjoyed a great career as a character actor, appearing on plenty of TV shows over the years. He had a memorable recurring arc on Justified playing Gary Hawkins, and he was recently seen in several episodes of the TBS hit Search Party.

Amanda Bearse went onto star as Marcy D'Arcy (formerly Rhoades) on the classic sitcom Married...With Children appearing in all 11 seasons. She began directing episodes of the show in the 90s, and later went onto helm over 30 episodes throughout its run. She would go onto become a sought out TV director. She is still acting, and will next appear in the cult movie Sky Sharks. Both actors are in fine fighting shape and it's conceivable that they could return to once again fight off a couple of next door vampires, which would be fun for fans. Roddy McDowall passed away in 1998, and it's unlikely that another actor would be brought in to play his late night horror host Peter Vincent. Though, we may get to see another similar character. But for now, story details aren't being unveiled just yet.