We haven't heard much on Disney's highly-anticipated Frozen 2 for a few months, ever since Frozen 2 cast members Kristen Bell and Josh Gad reunited at the D23 Expo, where they sang a brand new song for fans. We still have more than two years until the animated sequel hits theaters in November 2019, but now we have word that Josh Gad has started his voice recording for the sequel. Here's what the actor had to say in a social media post.

"Nothing is more exciting than getting back in the booth with this incredible team. Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez along with John Lasseter and the amazing people at @disneyanimation have created a story that carries on the incredible legacy of the original Frozen and continues to build and expand on the characters and themes in new and exciting ways. Unfortunately, that's all I can tell you right now. But, rest assured #Frozen2 is on the way and damn is it going to be special. 11.27.19."

This photo from the Frozen 2 recording booth came just after the actor posted a video from his home, where he was watching the first Frozen movie and recorded video of his first scene direct from the screen, showcasing the moment Olaf surprises Anna (Kristen Bell) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) as they walk together in the snowy forest. Unfortunately, this photo and video don't shed light on any plot points for Frozen 2, which will certainly be one of the most anticipated animated sequels of all time. There has been one potential story line, though, that the fans have been asking for.

Last May, GLAAD called out Disney for not including enough LGBTQ characters in their movies, which quickly lead to a petition asking for Frozen 2 to give Elsa a girlfriend. The petition went viral, and even Idina Menzel, the voice actress who portrays Elsa, stated that she would support giving Elsa a girlfriend, and thinks its great that the character is "stirring it up." There hasn't been any indication yet whether or not Disney does plan to cater to the whims of these fans, but it certainly would present an interesting wrinkle in the story.

We learned back in March 2016 that the Frozen 2 script was finished, and then this April, Disney handed out a Frozen 2 release date of November 27, 2019, which, as of now, is currently the only movie slated for release on that date, although that will surely change over the next few years. Still, it's possible that this Frozen sequel could be left alone, since its predecessor went on to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, earning $400.7 million domestic and $1.2 billion worldwide, becoming the first animated movie ever to cross $1 billion globally. While we wait for more on Frozen 2, take a look at Josh Gad's Instagram video and photo below.