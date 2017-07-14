It's D23 time, Disney fans! That means we are getting a whole lot of information on all of the Mouse House's big upcoming projects. One of the biggest upcoming projects, and one that has been pretty quiet in terms of details, is Frozen 2. So, what was revealed about the highly-anticipated animated sequel at the D23 Expo? Unfortunately, not a whole lot, but we did get a couple of interesting tidbits. Namely, Frozen 2 will not actually be the title.

For a long time, the standard for movie sequels was to just take the original movie's title and put the corresponding number behind it and call it good. In the case of Frozen, many have assumed that meant the sequel would be called Frozen 2. During the animation panel at D23, it was confirmed by the directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee that the title hasn't been decided on yet, but that won't be it. As reported by Nick Kazden on Twitter, here's what was said about it.

"Frozen 2 title not set but wont be called 'thawed' or 'Frozen Dinner.' Artists/directors did research in Iceland, Norway & Finland #D23Expo."

Given that we don't have much in the way of plot details about the Frozen sequel yet, it is tough to speculate as to what a title could be, but we can assume since they simply aren't going with Frozen 2 the title will be important. It is also interesting that the directors and artists actually went and did research for the movie in Norway and Finland. That is some real dedication, especially considering this is an animated movie that features a talking/singing snowman.

No footage from Frozen 2 was shown, which actually makes sense when you consider that the sequel isn't hitting theaters until November 27, 2019. But some footage of their trip to Finland and Norway was shown. But those in attendance were treated to some Frozen goodness, as the new short Olaf's Frozen Adventure was shown.

Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna, introduced fans to the new Frozen holiday featurette, Olaf's Frozen Adventure. Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf, surprised the crowd with a live performance of the all-new original song "That Time of Year," written by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. The song is part of Walt Disney Animation Studios' new 21-minute featurette, which hits the big-screen in front of Disney•Pixar's Coco on Nov. 22, 2017. Joining Bell and Gad in the featurette are Idina Menzel as the voice of Elsa, and Jonathan Groff as the voice of Kristoff. The featurette is directed by the Emmy-winning team Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton (Prep & Landing) and produced by Oscar winner Roy Conli (Big Hero 6).

Frozen is not only the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, but it is the ninth highest grossing movie ever. Period. With a total take of $1.27 billion worldwide, a sequel was all but guaranteed. We're going to have to be patient for the sequel, but we at least got a little bit of new info at D23 this year. You can check out some tweets from those in attendance at the panel at D23, as well as a photo Josh Gad posted to his Twitter with his Frozen co-star Kristen Bell, aka Anna, for yourself below. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled as we will have all of the big news from the D23 Expo this weekend.

For Frozen 2, all they showed was footage from the director's research trip to Norway and Finland for Frozen 2. No footage/news. #D23Expo — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 14, 2017