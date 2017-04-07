For whatever reason, American movie studios have not yet cracked the code on live-action adaptations of manga or anime related things, but that doesn't mean good adaptations aren't on the way. Case in point, another trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist has arrived. We haven't seen the movie yet, so we can't say for sure that it is great, but it definitely looks great and fans of the source material should very much be looking forward to this now. Assuming they weren't already.

Warner Bros. released the brand new trailer recently, which is the second that they have released so far. The first Fullmetal Alchemist trailer gave us a good sense of feel for the movie, but this trailer gives us a much better sense of what we may be seeing in terms of story. Like the first Fullmetal Alchemist trailer, this is very brief but sometimes less is more. This very well may be one of those cases, assuming that this movie can live up to the promise of what we are seeing in this brief but very reassuring trailers. Let's just hope this isn't another Ghost in the Shell situation. Though, it is very apparent that, if nothing else, this won't be a movie that suffers from whitewashing.

In case you aren't familiar with the source material, Fullmetal Alchemist follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who live in a fictional universe where alchemy is one of the most advanced scientific techniques and is a very coveted skill. The two are on a quest for the philosopher's stone (not the one from the U.K. version of Harry Potter) in order to restore their bodies. Their bodies were horribly damaged following a failed attempt to bring their mother back to life, after she died from the plague, using forbidden alchemy. That is why Alphonse needs to be in the armored body that is depicted in this latest photo.

Fullmetal Alchemist has been tremendously popular for a very long time in its other forms, but this is the first attempt to bring the story into a live-action setting. The Manga has sold more than 60 million volumes worldwide. When the first volume was released in English, it became the top-selling graphic novel of the year in 2005, which is quite impressive. The Fullmetal Alchemist anime series wasn't just popular, but it was also subject to quite a bit of critical acclaim. It won several awards, including being voted the most popular anime of all time in Japan, according to a couple of different TV Asahi polls.

There are going to be very high expectations placed on this movie by the very large fan base around the world but, at least for now, it doesn't look like they have any reason to worry. Fullmetal Alchemist is set to be released on December 1, but it isn't clear if it will also be getting a domestic release at the same time. It is sure to get some kind of release in the U.S. at some point, given the demand that will surely be there. Be sure to check out the brand new Fullmetal Alchemist trailer for yourself below.