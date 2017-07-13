If you are a fan of Fullmetal Alchemist, or just very cool looking things in general, you are going to want to check this out. The first full-length trailer for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie has finally been released by Warner Bros., and it doesn't disappoint. We've seen several teasers prior to this, but this new trailer gives us by far our best look at the adaptation of the beloved manga. Most importantly, we got to see Alphonse in glorious action.

Warner Bros. Japan released the new trailer for Fullmetal Alchemist, which not only gives a decent idea of what to expect in terms of story, but it also shows off some characters we haven't seen in previous trailers. Winry Rockbell, Roy Mustang, Lust, Envy and Gluttony and all show up in the trailer, with Lust looking particularly menacing and impressive. Considering that this movie was probably made for the fraction of what your average Hollywood blockbuster costs, it looks incredible. Especially the Alphonse fight sequence. A couple of the CGI shots look a little bit rough, but in general, this looks great.

The story of the Fullmetal Alchemist movie starts with an alchemical ritual gone wrong. Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical "auto-mail" limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother's bodies; the legendary Philosopher's Stone. Not the one from Harry Potter, but it just so happens to have the same name.

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most popular and well-regarded manga series to ever be released. Surprisingly, this is actually the first time a live-action movie based on the book has ever been attempted. There was a very popular, award-winning anime series that some consider to be the definitive version, but that is the most that has been done on screen. To give an idea of just how popular Fullmetal Alchemist truly is, the manga has sold more than 60 million volumes worldwide. When the first volume was printed in English back in 2005, it became the highest-selling graphic novel of the year.

The studio has already made plans for Fullmetal Alchemist 2, which was revealed during Anime Expo 2017. So they must feel good about what they have with this first movie. Fullmetal Alchemist is set to arrive in Japanese theaters December 1, 2017. There is no word yet on any kind of domestic release, but given the popularity here in the states and the excitement surrounding the adaptation so far, it seems like it should at least be given a limited theatrical release of some kind. We will be sure to keep you up to date as that information becomes available, but for now, be sure to check out the Fullmetal Alchemist trailer for yourself below.