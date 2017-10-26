People have been dying to see the world of Fullmetal Alchemist brought to life for a very long time. Later this year, fans are going to get their wish, as the first live-action movie adaptation of the beloved Manga is on its way. Now, Warner Bros. has released the main Fullmetal Alchemist trailer, giving us our best and most complete look at the highly-anticipated movie yet. It's a bit of a mixed bag, but there's a lot for fans to love here.

The trailer is in Japanese, but it's got English subtitles, which is good. We see a lot more action in this main trailer for Fullmetal Alchemist than we've seen previously. We also get a better sense of the story, as opposed to just some general action and atmosphere shots. Though, the tone seems to be a bit mixed. On the one hand, it feels like some of the early Harry Potter movies and, on the other, it feels like it wants to be a big-budget superhero movie. If they can find a way to balance the tones, it can totally work. The trailer doesn't do it particularly well, but the footage is pretty great, for the most part, so it's ultimately more good than bad.

Fullmetal Alchemist centers on an alchemical ritual gone wrong, which results in Edward Elric losing his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. As we see in the trailer, Alphonse is probably going to be the coolest, and possibly most faithfully adapted part of this movie. Equipped with mechanical "auto-mail" limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother's bodies; the legendary Philosopher's Stone.

This is something that has franchise written all over it, and Warner Bros. seems to know that. They already have plans for Fullmetal Alchemist 2 in place, with the first movie set to debut in theaters on December 1 all across Japan. Fullmetal Alchemist recently debuted at The 30th Tokyo International Film Festival and it's set for a first showing in the U.S. at Anime NYC on November 19. The manga that Fullmetal Alchemist is based on has sold more than 60 million volumes worldwide, with the anime series also garnering a lot of critical acclaim.

This movie could wind up being a huge hit, as it was recently announced, per Arama Japan, that Fullmetal Alchemist will debut in 190 countries worldiwide, with a record-setting release on 400 screens in Japan. In addition to the new main trailer, Warner Bros. has also released several individual character trailers to further hype the forthcoming release. Be sure to check out the brand new Fullmetal Alchemist trailers for yourself below. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as information on the U.S. release of the movie is made available.